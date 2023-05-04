Home > Television > Reality TV > Farmer Wants a Wife Source: Fox Landon Received Devastating News About His Father During ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ An unprecedented family tragedy struck cattle rancher Landon Heaton during an episode of 'Farmer Wants a Wife.' Here's what happened. By Haylee Thorson May 4 2023, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

The May 3 episode of Farmer Wants a Wife should have been full of romance and decision-making for cattle rancher Landon Heaton. After a successful hometown date with Ashley R. in Orlando, Fla., the Oklahoma native was on cloud nine. Things were off to a solid start for him on his quest to figure out which of his remaining two ladies he wanted to be with.

Article continues below advertisement

However, before his second hometown date with Ashley L. in Dallas, Texas, Landon learned heartbreaking news about his father that jeopardized his future on the series. He explained on the show that he had to head home early. Here’s what happened.

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Landon’s dad on ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’?

Ahead of Landon’s hometown date with Ashley L. in Dallas, the rural reality star received devastating information that halted his journey on the show. Instead of being in Texas with one of his remaining women, Landon appeared on-camera at his Oklahoma farm with tears in his eyes. He explained that he had no choice but to put a hold on his search for love.

“My dad had (some) health concerns here lately,” the Farmer Wants a Wife star revealed. “And [I] found out he didn’t make it through.” The news of his father’s passing made Landon reevaluate his participation in the reality series, with the leading man saying, “Times like these put everything into perspective for you.”

Article continues below advertisement

The cattle rancher continued to explain that while he couldn’t be with his father at the time of his death, his mother was by his side the entire time. “My mom was sitting there with my dad at the end,” Landon said.

Article continues below advertisement

“My family and I have got to be there for each other right now. Everything on the side pales [compared to] what we’re all going through. I don’t know. It’s just a lot right now.” With that, the Oklahoma native decided to leave Farmer Wants a Wife and be with his family when they needed him most.

After Landon revealed that he was leaving Farmer Wants a Wife, the reality star took to TikTok to honor his dad. The cattle rancher shared a video compilation featuring countless photos of his father, writing, “We can’t pick our dads. But if I could, I’d pick him every time.” According to an obituary that appears to be Landon's dad's, he passed away in November 2022. However, no other details were given.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Landon still pick someone on ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’?

Source: Fox

While Landon didn’t state whether he intends to return to Farmer Wants a Wife, several signs indicate that a reappearance is unlikely. The preview for the May 10 episode did not feature Landon or any of the farmer’s remaining women, meaning their journeys were cut short in light of the tragic news.