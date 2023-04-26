Home > Television > Reality TV > Farmer Wants a Wife Source: Fox Does Kylie Blakely Find Love on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'? (SPOILERS) What happened between 'Farmer Wants a Wife' contestant Kylie Blakely and her farmer man Landon? Did their love go the distance? Let's recap. By Katherine Stinson Apr. 26 2023, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1 on Fox. 25-year-old Farmer Wants a Wife contestant Kylie Blakely charmed her way into Landon Heaton's heart from the start of the unique reality dating series on Fox. Landon admired Kylie's work outside of the show as a veterans' affairs advocate in Orlando, Fla.

Not only that, but Kylie herself noted during an in-the-moment interview on Landon's farm that she was one of the few women on the show who had previous cattle drive experience. So, does Landon choose Kylie in the end, or does she get sent home? Does she have an Instagram? Has she had other jobs besides being a veterans' affairs advocate? Here's everything we know about Kylie.

Source: Instagram/@gym_bae_k

Who is 'Farmer Wants a Wife' contestant Kylie Blakely?

According to Kylie's Instagram (you can follow her @gym_bae_k) in addition to being a passionate veteran's advocate, she's also a professional fitness model and a personal trainer. Kylie is definitely a bonafide fitness influencer in her own right (she's known as the Gym Bae), with 12 thousand followers and of course, sponsorships.

So did her love for Landon go the distance on Farmer Wants a Wife, or did Kylie ultimately get sent home? It's getting close to the Farmer Wants a Wife finale so the farmers are having to make tough decisions when it comes to the ladies. Here's what we know about Kylie's fate on the show.

Do Kylie and Landon end up together on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'? (SPOILERS)

Unfortunately, it just wasn't meant to be for Kylie and Landon on Farmer Wants a Wife. As Distractify previously reported, there were no hard feelings between the pair. Landon just didn't want to hold Kylie back from her advocacy work in real life, and he felt like having her settle down on his farm would actually hold her back from the important work she does outside of the show.

Kylie had nothing but good things to say about her farmer ex on her Instagram page, writing in one heartfelt goodbye post (you know, the one eliminated reality show contestants write after their exit episode airs), "You're [Landon] a good man and your mama did a good job raising you and an even better job of teaching you how to dance! God brings people together sometimes for lessons and you were one of mine."