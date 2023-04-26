Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Farmer Wants a Wife
Kylie Blakely
Source: Fox

Does Kylie Blakely Find Love on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'? (SPOILERS)

What happened between 'Farmer Wants a Wife' contestant Kylie Blakely and her farmer man Landon? Did their love go the distance? Let's recap.

Katherine Stinson - Author
By

Apr. 26 2023, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1 on Fox.

25-year-old Farmer Wants a Wife contestant Kylie Blakely charmed her way into Landon Heaton's heart from the start of the unique reality dating series on Fox.

Landon admired Kylie's work outside of the show as a veterans' affairs advocate in Orlando, Fla.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only that, but Kylie herself noted during an in-the-moment interview on Landon's farm that she was one of the few women on the show who had previous cattle drive experience.

So, does Landon choose Kylie in the end, or does she get sent home? Does she have an Instagram? Has she had other jobs besides being a veterans' affairs advocate? Here's everything we know about Kylie.

Kylie Blakely holds a chocolate Labrador in her lap
Source: Instagram/@gym_bae_k
Article continues below advertisement

Who is 'Farmer Wants a Wife' contestant Kylie Blakely?

According to Kylie's Instagram (you can follow her @gym_bae_k) in addition to being a passionate veteran's advocate, she's also a professional fitness model and a personal trainer.

Kylie is definitely a bonafide fitness influencer in her own right (she's known as the Gym Bae), with 12 thousand followers and of course, sponsorships.

So did her love for Landon go the distance on Farmer Wants a Wife, or did Kylie ultimately get sent home? It's getting close to the Farmer Wants a Wife finale so the farmers are having to make tough decisions when it comes to the ladies.

Here's what we know about Kylie's fate on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Do Kylie and Landon end up together on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'? (SPOILERS)

Unfortunately, it just wasn't meant to be for Kylie and Landon on Farmer Wants a Wife. As Distractify previously reported, there were no hard feelings between the pair.

Landon just didn't want to hold Kylie back from her advocacy work in real life, and he felt like having her settle down on his farm would actually hold her back from the important work she does outside of the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie had nothing but good things to say about her farmer ex on her Instagram page, writing in one heartfelt goodbye post (you know, the one eliminated reality show contestants write after their exit episode airs), "You're [Landon] a good man and your mama did a good job raising you and an even better job of teaching you how to dance! God brings people together sometimes for lessons and you were one of mine."

She added, "I know my forever is somewhere out there and I know God will bless you and whoever you choose!" Kylie thanked Fox for the "adventure of a lifetime," and said she couldn't wait for the finale.

So, who does Landon pick? Tune in when Farmer Wants a Wife airs Wednesdays on Fox at 9 p.m. EST (and on Hulu the day after) to find out!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

DeVonne Is Determined To Win Over Hunter on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

The Country Life Ain't for Everyone — Here's Who Went Home on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'

Who Is Khelsi From ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’? Meet One of Allen’s Frontrunners

Latest Farmer Wants a Wife News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.