Who Is Khelsi From ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’? Meet One of Allen’s Frontrunners

One of the farmers in Fox’s new rural reality series is finally opening up! Since the debut of Farmer Wants a Wife in March 2023 cattle rancher Allen Foster has struggled to let his guard down following his divorce. It takes him a few episodes to kiss one of the women, and even when he does, it leaves much to be desired.

Allen's second kiss of the season, however, with Khelsi Stone, shows where his interests lie. While some contestants believed the Allen wasn’t ready to let love in again, based in part on his difficulty opening up, one of his remaining women proved everyone wrong. So, who is she, exactly? Meet Khelsi from Farmer Wants a Wife!

Source: Fox

Who is Khelsi from ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’? She’s one of Allen’s leading ladies.

Khelsi is a 30-year-old schoolteacher from Fortson, Ga. Before going on Farmer Wants a Wife, the reality star already knew that 32-year-old cattle rancher Allen was the one for her. “I wasn’t sure what I pictured,” Khelsi told the Ledger-Enquirer of the application process. “And then when I watched [Allen’s] video, I was like, ‘That’s my guy.' I’m here to see Farmer Allen. As soon as I watched his video, he made me laugh, and that’s huge for me.”

In the April 5 episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, Allen finally lets his guard down and shares an intimate moment with Khelsi — kissing her after refusing to kiss most of his other women. It’s no secret that Allen is smitten. So, in the meantime, let’s learn more about his leading lady.

What is Khelsi from ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’s career and educational background?

The Georgia native has a noble profession. According to Khelsi’s LinkedIn profile, she works as an elementary school teacher for the Muscogee County School District in her home state. On Instagram in 2019, the Farmer Wants a Wife star uploaded a photo of herself at Allen Elementary School with the caption, “Day 1 in K!!! I have the cutest crew but 8 o’clock bedtime sounds great already! YEAR 3.”

Before working as an elementary school teacher, Khelsi attended Columbus State University in Georgia for undergrad. According to her Instagram, she graduated with her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education in 2017. “Meanwhile, here's a post that isn't a complete joke and {proof} that God IS taking me to bigger and better places with HIS plan,” the reality star wrote during her final semester. “48 days and all smiles."

Khelsi from ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ has always been a country girl.

On social media, the Farmer Wants a Wife star doesn’t shy away from sharing personal details about her life. She says that teaching, traveling, and creating are her favorite aspects of life in her Instagram bio. However, her photos hint that she’s never been afraid to get her hands a little dirty.