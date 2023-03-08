'Farmer Wants a Wife': Meet the Women Hoping to Plow Their Way Into the Guys' Hearts
There's nothing more American than reality TV and farming. And, luckily for viewers ready for another dating show, Fox combines both of those with Farmer Wants a Wife. The show melds together The Bachelor and Yellowstone into a competition dating show with four leading men, who are all real life farmers, and 32 collective women vying for their hearts.
So, who is in the Farmer Wants a Wife cast? The men — Hunter Grayson, Ryan Black, Landon Heaton, and Allen Foster — all own and run different farms across the United States. The women, who are broken up into groups of eight for each of the guys, come from various cities and states from around the country and not all of them are fully prepared for farm life.
'Farmer Wants a Wife's cast is broken up into four groups.
Just in case the idea of watching 32 women compete for love on Farmer Wants a Wife is a little too much for you to handle, you can rest easy knowing that we are watching four separate men find their perfect matches.
So, to make it easy to follow, each of the farmers gets to know eight women. Of course we fully expect to see all of these women embark on similar farm-related tasks on their dates, but each of the farmers is different and so are the cast members.
Hunter Grayson's ladies on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' travel to his ranch in Georgia.
- DeVonne: 25 years old, director of marketing, Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Emma: 24 years old, dance coach, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
- Hayley: 31 years old, HR manager, Chicago, Ill.
- Meghan: 23 years old, event coordinator, Midland, Texas
- Sarah R.: 34 years old, content creator, Kansas City, Mo.
- Stephanie: 29 years old, sommelier, Temecula, Calif.
- Sydney: 22 years old, music booking agent, Nashville, Tenn.
- Talia: 32 years old, therapist, Atlanta, Ga.
Ryan Black's 'Farmer Wants a Wife' contestants are ready to fight for him.
- Brittany: 33 years old, travel blogger, Sacramento, Calif.
- Haley R.: 28 years old, recruiter, New York, N.Y.
- Lily: 24 years old, psychology student, Miami, Fla.
- McKenzie: 29 years old, interior designer, Phoenix, Ariz.
- Porschia: 29 years old, accounting assistant, Las Colinas, Texas
- Sara V.: 27 years old, bartender, Dallas, Texas
- Sarah I.: 27 years old, communications for global children's charity, Brooklyn, N.Y.
- Shartaysia: 29 years old, mental health therapist, Los Angeles, Calif.
Landon Heaton's contestants on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' visit his Oklahoma farm.
- Ashley L.: 27 years old, executive, coordinator, Dallas, Texas
- Ashley R.: 32 years old, AMSA at veteran hospital, Orlando, Fla.
- Erica: 27 years old, restaurant general manager, Manhattan, N.Y.
- Heather: 39 years old, real estate investor, Dallas, texas
- Jessica: 26 years old, waitress, Boston, Mass.
- Kylie: 25 years old, veteran affairs advocate, Orlando, Fla.
- Nicole: 29 years old, supervisor of radiation oncology, Allentown, Pa.
- Zoe: 25 year old, photographer, Nashville, Tenn.
Allen Foster's 'Farmer Wants a Wife' ladies know what they want.
- Ariana: 31 years old, sales manager, Weehawken, N.J.
- Cassidy Jo: 28 years old, medical sales, Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Jordan: 28 years old, yoga teacher, Kennesaw, Ga.
- Julia: 24 years old, cyber security analyst, San Antonio, Texas
- Khelsi: 29 years old, school teacher, Cataula, Ga.
- Kiersten: 30 years old, blogger, Nashville, Tenn.
- Rebecca: 31 years old, horse trainer, Moorpark, Calif.
- Sloan: 34 years old, spirituality coach, Miami, Fla.
Watch Farmer Wants a Wife on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.