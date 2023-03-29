Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Fox Cattle Rancher Allen Has a Hard Time Opening Up on ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ By Haylee Thorson Mar. 29 2023, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

The Farmer Wants a Wife men are three weeks into finding their other half, but all might not be as it seems. While Hunter Grayson, Ryan Black, and Landon Heaton are well on their way to creating bonds that will hopefully last a lifetime, Allen Foster has struggled to let his guard down following his divorce.

So much so, that some of his women have questioned whether the cattle rancher is ready for another marriage. Does the Tennessean end up with a wife by the series finale? Or is he currently single? Here’s what we know.

Source: Fox

Who does Allen end up with in ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’?

If Allen finds a life partner in Farmer Wants a Wife, this won’t be his first shot at marriage. The 32-year-old Tennessean was previously married and went on the rural reality series for another shot at love. However, recent episodes hint that Allen might not be ready to open his heart again. During Cassidy Jo’s one-on-one date with the cattle rancher, Allen opens up about his divorce, and she has a hard time believing that he’s already experienced a failed marriage.

"I just can't believe a man like him is already divorced," the 28-year-old admits on the show. To make matters worse, the Farmer Wants a Wife lead reveals that it wasn’t his decision to end his relationship with his ex-wife. "It wasn't my choice,” Allen explains. “But it takes two, and life, I guess, somehow got in the way." Despite his divorce, Cassidy thinks the cattle rancher seems ready for love again. However, other contestants (and viewers) are skeptical.

Right now, it seems possible that Allen doesn't get engaged by the end of the season. While Hunter, Ryan, and Landon have all been affectionate and vulnerable with their groups of women, Allen has remained withdrawn. His emotional distance caused the ladies to question whether he was ready for another marriage. In a clip shared by Distractify ahead of the March 29 episode, Allen's ladies worry if he's ready for marriage again. And fans have also taken notice.

In Allen’s Instagram post promoting the March 22 episode, one user asked, “Does this farmer want a wife?” This question was the most-liked comment on the post, hinting that others feel the same. So, does the Farmer Wants a Wife star end up with anyone at the end of the series? Or is he currently single?

Is Allen single now? Signs point to trouble following his lack of affection in recent episodes.

While Cassidy is undoubtedly one of Allen’s front-runners, his refusal to kiss her hints that he might not be ready for marriage (or a relationship in general). However, some fans think his lack of physical affection has nothing to do with the trajectory of his success on the country dating series. On Instagram, one person commented, “I certainly hope you didn't choose Cassidy, she seems very needy, entitled, childish, and petty"

The Tennessean may prefer more of a slow burn when dating, meaning he could very well end up with a wife by the Farmer Wants a Wife finale. Though right now, it could go either way. At this time, Allen’s social media offers no hints as to whether he is single. However, his solo date with Khelsi in the March 29 episode may provide more insight into his relationship status.

Source: Fox