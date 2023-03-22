Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Fox 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Star Allen Foster Still Believes in Love After Divorce From Ex By Katherine Stinson Mar. 22 2023, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

It's a truth universally acknowledged that exes exist, but moving on is always the best way to heal from the past. What better way to move on than by participating in a reality show that doesn't involve thorny roses? Farmer Wants a Wife star Allen Foster (and yes, he's a real farmer y'all) proves that he's on the show for the right reasons. For example, he still believes in love even after his divorce from his ex.

Article continues below advertisement

So, who is Allen Foster's ex-wife? Is she still on good terms with Allen? Will the show pull a Bachelor and bring exes on the show to challenge the lady contestants for the farmers hearts? Here's what we know so far.

Source: Fox Allen is eager to find love again.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is 'Farmer Wants a Wife' star Allen Foster's ex?

Another reality show dating truth is that each lead must inevitably open up and be vulnerable in order to connect with the contestants vying for his or her heart. Case in point, Cassidy Jo's one-on-one date with Allen during a recent episode of Farmer Wants a Wife. She revealed during her in the moment interview on the episode that, "I just can't believe a man like him is already divorced," after finding out about Allen's ex.

Allen was open and honest about his past, saying that, "It wasn't my choice, but it takes two, and life I guess somehow got in the way." (Hey, there's no shame at all in a relationship or marriage not working out!) Cassidy told Allen that she doesn't believe in divorce, and when she gets married she's in it for the long haul. She told producers after their date that, "He seems to be in a good place so that's all that matters right now."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox

Allen is on the show for the right reasons.

Wait, is that phrase trademarked? All jokes aside, Allen, a bonafide Tennessee man at heart (you can follow his farm adventures on his Instagram @allwfost), is definitely on Farmer Wants a Wife to find love. Not much is know about Allen's ex because he's focused on the present, and the women competing for his heart, including Cassidy Jo. So, what are important qualities that Allen wants in his future wife anyway?

Article continues below advertisement

Allen revealed in an interview with The Sun that his wife needs to get down and dirty with him — literally. Allen explained, "I don’t know how you plan on being a farmer rancher’s wife if you can’t deal with a little cow manure." He had a hard time opening up initially during the first dates on Farmer Wants a Wife (to the point where Cassidy Jo wondered if he was even into her), but it was just because Allen wasn't used to dating multiple women at once.