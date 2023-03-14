Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Source: ABC Zach Sets All-New Rules for 'Bachelor' Fantasy Suites — Does He Break Them? By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 14 2023, Published 10:37 a.m. ET

With only three women left on Season 27 of The Bachelor, it's time for the ladies to put their respective relationships with Zach Shallcross to the test via fantasy suite week. Now, we know the overnight dates typically see the contestants getting it on with the lead; however, things will be slightly different this season.

In various sneak peeks for the rest of the season, the 26-year-old leading man puts his foot down and implements a "no sex" rule for fantasy suite week. But does he actually keep that promise? Sadly, it doesn't seem like it. Stick around for all the known details about Zach's overnight dates, including who he might've slept with.

Zach might just break his own rules when it comes to Fantasy Suite week...

Who did Zach sleep with on 'The Bachelor'?

Following the hometown dates episode, ABC revealed an all-new promo for the rest of the season. The preview not only teased the drama ahead but also what will happen during fantasy suite week. At one point, Zach sits across from host Jesse Palmer and reveals how he wants his overnight dates to go.

"This week is viewed as sex week. I know it's not conventional, but no sex," Zach told the host. In a previous sneak peek, he also told Jesse, "As against the grain as it might seem for fantasy suite or overnight suite, [it] is no sex."

It's currently unclear if Zach follows his own rules, but at one point in the Week 9 sneak peek, he says, "I have been intimate this week." This indicates that he might slip up, but we won't know for sure until the episode airs. Nevertheless, there's a good chance he does break his own rules and sleeps with one or more of the remaining women. He even breaks down in tears and tells Jesse, "I feel like I let myself down, and I feel like I let the women down."

"I f--ked it up. I could lose a lot of women from this," Zach says as the women are seen sobbing. "It was a beautiful moment. Feels robbed." At this rate, are any of the women going to stick around after fantasy suites?! Only time will tell, but if you can't wait until then, we've got you covered.

Jesse Palmer said Zach faces "his most difficult challenge yet" during fantasy suites.

Ahead of overnight dates, both Zach Shallcross and Jesse Palmer spoke with Parade and teased as much as they could about the dramatic fantasy suite week. Regarding the "no sex" rule, Zach told the outlet, "I essentially tried to set boundaries and guidelines for how the [sex] week should go. It nips it in the bud."

"Zach is about to face his most difficult challenge yet and it's something that Bachelor Nation is absolutely not going to want to miss," Jesse added. "Zach set some parameters for himself going into [the time with] the final three women ... he's not going to sleep with any of the final three women in the fantasy suites. He's going to instead use that time to further his connection with these women in other ways."