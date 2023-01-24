Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Source: ABC Let’s Get to Know Our New ‘Bachelor,’ Zach Shallcross! His Age, Height, and Other Top Questions Answered By Allison Hunt Jan. 23 2023, Published 10:04 p.m. ET

The moment we've all been waiting for (or TBH maybe no one's been waiting for, but alas we're here anyways): a new season of The Bachelor! It was announced on The Bachelorette finale that Zach Shallcross, who made it to Rachel's Fantasy Suites before self-eliminating, had been named our next Bachelor.

Zach was definitely a surprising choice — especially since Rachel voiced concerns about Zach's age and that he wasn't ready for marriage. Clearly ABC didn't agree since they made him our newest star. But how old is Zach exactly? And will the latest crop of contestants have concerns like Rachel? Let's find out more about Zach's age, as well as get answers to other top questions that viewers are asking.

How old is 'The Bachelor' star Zach Shallcross?

Source: ABC

Zach was born on July 31, 1996, making him 26 years old. The youngest Bachelor to date was actually the host, Jesse Palmer, who was only 25 years old when he was The Bachelor during Season 5. The Bachelor's oldest lead was the following season with Bryon Velvick, who was the lead at the age of 40. The average age for The Bachelor is around 31.

What is Zach's zodiac sign?

Zach is a Leo sun, with an Aquarius moon and a Libra rising, according to Allstars.org. Leos (as everyone knows because Leos make sure that we know) are big, bold, and dramatic at times, but are also loyal and love love. However, Zach's moon sign will play a big part in who he vibes with, as the moon is known to rule our emotions. Aquarius people are unique, visionaries, and detached. They love when people's individual quirks show through, so Zach may be drawn to these types of women. (PSA: We are not astrologers, just astrology girlies.)

Where is Zach from?

Zach was born in Anaheim Hills, Calif. but currently resides in Austin, Texas where he's a senior cloud technology account Executive at Oracle. Zach graduated from Cal Poly with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He also played football there. Very impressive.

How tall is 'Bachelor' star Zach Shallcross?

Zach is 6-feet-4-inches tall, so he definitely meets that height filter on the dating app, ladies. Viewers are likely to notice a big height difference between Zach and the ladies vying for his heart, as the average height for a woman in the U.S. is 5-foot-4.