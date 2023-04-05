Ryan’s Instagram Hints That He Ends Up With This Contestant on ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’

Fox’s rural reality series is getting real for farmer Ryan Black. In a recent Farmer Wants a Wife episode, one of the leading man’s five remaining women leaves the series after feeling underappreciated. This has led fans to wonder who Ryan picks and many have their theories on who the horse trainer favors.

And now that Ryan is down to four potential wives, things are getting serious for Ryan and his remaining ladies. While some weeks go by without any of the women going home, eventually, Ryan will have to make his choice. So, who does Ryan end up with on Farmer Wants a Wife? Here’s what we (and viewers) think.

Source: Fox

Who does Ryan end up with on ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’?

While the Farmer Wants a Wife lead sits around the fire with his five remaining women during the March 29 episode, Porschia speaks up about how Ryan isn't offering equal attention to each contestant. “I’m smitten with mostly all of you,” Ryan responds. “You said ‘most,’” the 29-year-old points out. “You can’t have your cake and eat it too. You can’t date five girls at the same time.”

As a result, Porschia pulls Ryan aside and tells him she feels left out. The reality star then reveals that he doesn't feel a connection with Porschia and didn’t know how to navigate the situation. This revelation upsets the Texas native (understandably so), causing her to leave the show (and Ryan) for good. Now, fans are curious about who he ends up with when all is said and done.

Right now, given Ryan's apparent affection for Sarah I., she seems like a logical pick for him. But he admits that he has affection for all of his remaining four ladies, so at this point, it's (almost) anyone's game. Even if Sarah I. is a frontrunner.

Does Ryan pick Sarah I. on ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’? He has been smitten with the contestant from the get-go.

While Ryan is undoubtedly fostering deep connections with his group of women, Sarah I. has been a front-runner since the beginning. The 27-year-old is the farmer's first kiss — and they’ve locked lips on more than one occasion. Case in point? Ryan shares an incredibly intimate moment between the two of them on Instagram, hinting that Sarah I. may just be the woman he proposes to.

On March 18, the Farmer Wants a Wife star posted a clip of him and Sarah I. embracing one another and sharing several passionate kisses. Sarah I. jokes about the cameras getting in the way of their private moment, but Ryan doesn’t care.

“I was not expecting the romantic moment that actually transpired,” the 32-year-old admits in the clip. “And boom, there it was. That’s the funny thing about romance — you got to watch it — it has a mind of its own.”

Ryan’s caption is even more telling. “This moment right here,” he wrote, followed by two eyes emojis. One person commented, “I felt like we shouldn’t be watching that.” To which the farmer responded, “Hahahaha!! These edits are going to get me in trouble lol!”