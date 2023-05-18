Home > Television > Reality TV > Farmer Wants a Wife Source: Fox The ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 1 Finale Leaves One Suitor Alone on the Farm 'Farmer Wants a Wife's finale didn't provide updates on the remaining couples, leaving fans wondering where the relationships stand after filming. By Haylee Thorson May 18 2023, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

And just like that, it’s over. The Farmer Wants a Wife finale contained no shortage of happily ever afters, heartbreaks, and everything in between. Some of the leading men were torn between two women. Others had their sights set on the one.

However, unlike The Bachelor, Fox’s rural reality show seemingly skips an “After the Final Rose” style tell-all, leaving fans wondering where each of the remaining relationships stands after filming. Here’s what we know so far about who is still together from Farmer Wants a Wife.

Who is still together from ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’? Hunter and Meghan continue to share their love story.

It’s no secret Hunter and Meghan were a match made in reality TV newbie Heaven. Since the beginning of Season 1, the cattle rancher and event coordinator seemed head over heels for one another, and their journey proved they could overcome any obstacle.

After Meghan’s grandfather unexpectedly passed away mid-season, the Georgia native believed that if they were meant to be, Meghan would ultimately find her way back to him. And she did! After her unexpected return, Hunter essentially revealed that he would pick the Texan when he jokingly asked producers if they could wrap early so he could ride off into the sunset with his girl.

And the couple is still going strong today. Following the Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1 finale, Meghan spoke with Distractify about her relationship with Hunter. "I'm glad it's over," the reality contestant admitted. "Because it's been six months since we left the farm that [we haven't] been able to go out in public. We haven't been able to go and have a nice dinner together. So now that it's over, I hope he has a nice date night planned."

Ryan is another story. After eliminating Haley for being overly “emotional” mid-season, Ryan realized he made a massive mistake. During hometowns, the horse trainer shocked viewers when he asked the New Yorker on a coffee date in her city. “Since that moment, I’ve been struggling,” Ryan admitted to Haley. “I’ve wanted to have you back.”

However, the reality star’s efforts to win Haley back didn’t go according to plan. While she eventually returned to Ryan’s farm in North Carolina per his request, his final contestant surprised viewers when she rejected his proposal to move forward.

As for Allen and Landon, the duo was both torn between two women. In the end, Allen chose Khelsi over Rebecca, while Landon picked Ashley L. over Ashley R. Unfortunately, it's difficult to decipher who is still together because the network hasn’t provided an update about where the remaining couples stand in May 2023. Neither Khelsi nor Ashley L. has posted an update about their relationship statuses, but a recent Instagram post by Khelsi points in the right direction.

