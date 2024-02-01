'Farmer Wants a Wife' : What We Know About Farmer Nathan's Late Dad Bobby Ray

Season 2 of the popular Fox reality series Farmer Wants a Wife, introduces us to a whole new crop of farmers. The cast includes Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers, and Nathan Smothers who are all on the lookout for true love!

Nathan Smothers, a fourth-generation citrus and cattle farmer from Bartow, Fla., is the youngest farmer to ever appear in the series. Coming from a family with a rich agricultural legacy, Nathan keeps his family's heritage alive on his 300-acre ranch and expansive 500-acre cattle property. But tending to his land is a job so big, it leaves him with little time for dating.

In the season premiere, Nathan opens up about how the loss of a significant person in his life inspired him to step up and take charge of the family business.

Source: FOX

Who is Nathan Smothers's dad?

On Farmer Wants a Wife, Nathan revealed that when he was 12 years old, his father passed away. After his father’s tragic passing, Nathan found himself taking on new responsibilities to help support his mother, Sabrena Albritton Smothers, and his three sisters, Savannah Lowen, Nicole, and Aubrey. He had unexpectedly become the man of the house.

Nathan's dad was Bobby Ray Smothers, who passed away at age 50 on Oct. 2, 2012, per his obituary. Bobby Ray served as a deacon at the Bartow Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church and led their youth group for many years. Professionally, he worked as a sales manager for a foam fabrication company and before that worked as a carpenter.

Source: Facebook / Sabrena Albritton Smothers Bobby Ray Smothers

Bobby Ray's cause of death was not revealed. In an Instagram post from 2015, Nathan shared some kind words about his late father alongside an old photo of his dad holding him when he was a baby. "He was my all time best friend. You will never be forgotten. 3 years has seen a lot longer with out you love you some much and always will," Nathan wrote.

Nathan Smothers also had a brother who passed away.