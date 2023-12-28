Home > Television > Reality TV > Farmer Wants a Wife FIRST LOOK: See the New Leading Men in Season 2 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' on Fox (EXCLUSIVE) Season 2 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' is happening and Fox exclusively shared the first look at the men. There are four new farmers ready for love. By Chrissy Bobic Dec. 28 2023, Published 8:21 a.m. ET Source: Fox

The first season of the U.S. version of Farmer Wants a Wife took viewers by storm, partly because of its genuine sincerity and also because it offered a new dating show. And if there's one thing most of us can't get enough of, it's a good dating show. Now, Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 is set to premiere on Fox on Feb. 1, 2023, and Distractify was given an exclusive first look at the first cast photo of the season.

This time around, there are four totally different farmers. However, like the four men who came before then, they too are intent on finding love their own Mrs. Old McDonald. OK, that might be a bit much, but you get the picture. While there is a new set of farmers in the second season, the men and their ladies are still guided by Farmer Wants a Wife host Jennifer Nettles.



Season 2 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' premieres in February 2024.

According to the press release for Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife, the second installment of the U.S. version of the dating show features more "fish out of water" experiences among some of the women. It also stars four new leading men whose search for love brought them here. While not every woman is going to be cut out for life on the farm, others are sure to be "udderly" made for this lifestyle.

The press release reveals: "With diverse backgrounds in cattle ranching, citrus, potato and barley farming, horse training and more, the upcoming season promises an even more in-depth look at the pursuit of genuine love as each farmer and their group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the women are invited to experience life on their respective farm."

A new batch of farmers is here for love in 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2.

The second season features four new farmers — Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers and Nathan Smothers. They aren't all in the same line of work, with their farms being vastly different from one another, and they aren't even all close in age. However, they share the common goal of finding "the one," which is hopefully easier than finding a needle in a haystack.

Nathan is a 23-year-old citrus and cattle farmer from Florida, whose family has been in the farming industry for generations. He lives on a 300-acre farm, and he runs a 500-acre cattle property. Brandon is 29 years old and lives in Colorado. There, he is a potato and barley farmer, and he lives on a piece of land that is 1,000 acres. He also lives in a mostly remote town, which could be a culture shock for many of the women vying for his attention on Farmer Wants a Wife.



We also have 27-year-old Mitchell, whose family doesn't have a long history in farming. Instead, this is his first rodeo (no pun intended), and he owns a cabin on horse and cattle ranch in Tennessee. The fourth farmer this season is Ty, who is 42 years old and has a 12-year-old daughter from his previous marriage. He runs a 50-acre farm in Colorado, with horses and roping cattle.