Do the 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Ladies Win More Than a Chance To Saddle Up With Their Soulmate?

More than two dozen women were cast to compete for the love of four different real life farmers on Fox's Farmer Wants a Wife. But when it comes down to it, does Farmer Wants a Wife have a prize that goes beyond getting true love out of the experience? It clearly draws on inspiration from shows like The Bachelor, and on the long-running ABC series, there isn't a cash prize involved.

Because of that, it's hard to believe that Farmer Wants a Wife would be different. Then again, this is Fox and because it's a totally different network with typically different dating show rules, we can't compare every aspect of it to The Bachelor. This is a show with four leading men, after all, and the expectation that whoever wins will uproot her life for her farmer husband-to-be.

Source: Fox Hunter gets to know some of the ladies on 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'

Does 'Farmer Wants a Wife' have a prize?

If the U.S. version of Farmer Wants a Wife is anything like the Australian version that came before it, then there's no prize other than finding true love. It's unlikely that the ladies are paid at all to film the show either. Like most dating reality shows with fresh casts that don't come from other reality shows, Farmer Wants a Wife expects contestants to be able to put their lives on hold to film, but this isn't a job for anyone to get paid at.

That means it's unlikely that the ladies are paid, or compete for a monetary prize, on this show. The farmers themselves likely still tend to their properties during filming, as is the case with the Australian version. The U.S. Farmer Wants a Wife is different in that it has an entirely new location, howeer, and, presumably, some different rules.

However, as far as getting paid or being on the show for a literal cash prize, the U.S. version of the show appears to have remained loyal to the original Farmer Wants a Wife. Even if some of the ladies do get some social media clout after appearing on the reality series.

Four women win 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 1.

Although the competition is fierce on Farmer Wants a Wife, with 32 women all competing for the love of four men, they're split up into groups of eight to get to know one of the farmers per group. And one contestant from each farmer's group of ladies wins at the end of the season. So by the time the Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1 finale is here, we'll have four new couples that are hopefully ready for marriage.

Source: Fox Porschia and Ryan may form a connection on 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'