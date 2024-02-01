Home > Television > Reality TV > Farmer Wants a Wife 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2 Leading Man Ty Ferrell Is a Girl Dad With a Reality TV Ex Ty Ferrell from 'Farmer Wants a Wife' has a daughter with his ex-wife, and he's ready to welcome someone new into the family. By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 1 2024, Published 12:08 p.m. ET Source: Fox

Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife features a new group of farmers who are ready to lasso "the one" and set down roots on the family farm. Well, maybe not that exactly, but you get the picture. And Ty Ferrell has even more riding on this than the other three farmers who embark on their individual journeys because he has a daughter.

In a first for the U.S. version of Farmer Wants a Wife, one of the guys has a child from a previous relationship with an ex-wife. Although finding love on reality TV is hard enough without something so serious on the line, Ty is ready to find the right woman for him and his daughter. And to be honest, they're kind of adorable. But who is Ty's ex-wife and how does she factor into everything?

Ty was almost in a reality show with his ex-wife before 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'

Most of the people who appear on Farmer Wants a Wife are newbies to the reality TV world. Some barely even have a social media following at first, which is why the show tends to work for participants finding lasting love on the ranch. When it comes to Ty, though, this isn't his first foray into reality television.

In 2014, Ty and his then-wife Sarah Ferrell filmed a pilot for a home DIY show. Ty and Sarah filmed the episode with Ty's mom, and it was under the idea that the family's company, Ferrell Excavation, would take salvaged pieces from various projects and re-purpose them into something else. It doesn't look like that show ever took off, but Sarah did go on to film something else without Ty.

In 2016, Sarah was approached about being the co-host of the FIY home renovation show He Shed She Shed with Luke Barr. The series ran for just one season, and since then, it looks like Sarah has tried to remain out of the public eye as much as possible.

Ty Ferrell is a doting dad to his daughter on 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'

According to Ty's Farmer Wants a Wife bio, his daughter, Lennon Tyler, is 12 years old and a bona fide horse girl. This could mean she's the perfect sidekick to help Ty make tough decisions down the line and help weed out the women who can't hack farm life. Or, if Ty prefers to keep Lennon separate from the journey, she may just be around for moral support for her dad.

Ty regularly shares Instagram photos and updates about his daughter. And she seems to enjoy life on the farm as much as Ty does. They're definitely a duo and they come as a pair, so whoever Ty picks on Farmer Wants a Wife should probably know this is a package deal.

Ty Ferrell is a photographer too.