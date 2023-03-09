Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Fox Ryan Black on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Will Make Y'all Want to Say Howdy — Who Is He? By Katherine Stinson Mar. 8 2023, Published 7:03 p.m. ET

Chivalry isn't dead and Ryan Black is here to prove it on the Fox reality dating series Farmer Wants a Wife. Ryan is one of the four farmers looking for love. Giddy-up, y'all, because we're going to learn a lot more about what makes Ryan such a catch, on and off the farm!

Let's start with the basics — Ryan, 32, is a third-generation farmer who wants nothing more than to lasso up the love of his life on Farmer Wants a Wife. So where is Ryan from? Where does he live now? What does he do specifically for a living on his farm? What's his idea of chivalry? Let's find out all the details.

Let's hope she isn't allergic to hay.

Where is 'Farm Wants a Wife' star Ryan Black from? Where does he live now?

Ryan hails from the town of Shelby in North Carolina. According to a report from Axios Charlotte, Ryan's family owns a wide assortment of farms across the state of North Carolina.

The Farmer Wants a Wife star currently resides in Gastonia, N.C., which is just about a half-hour drive from Ryan's hometown of Shelby. Ryan told Axios Charlotte that it's not a challenge for him to find women to date in Charlotte; however, he wisely noted, "There’s a certain attraction to cowboys. The complicated part is finding the connection instead of infatuation."

Just call Ryan the hot horse whisperer.

What does 'Farmer Wants a Wife' star Ryan Black do for a living?

He studied at UNC North Carolina, and currently specializes in training and breeding horses on his — get this — 44-acre ranch. What's better than a man who loves animals? A man with a big ranch, that's what! (Not that that's the top priority when searching for a spouse, of course! True love is better than spacious acreage!) You can follow Ryan on Instagram @rblack24.

Ryan does view himself as a chivalrous man, telling Axios Charlotte, "One of the most chivalrous things a man can do, it may sound deeper and it’s really not, is listening. Just listening and paying attention goes a long way," His favorite first-date spot outside of the farm is The Eagle Food and Beer Hall in Charlotte, on the strength of their maple bacon alone.

Forget 'The Bachelor' — when can we watch 'Farmer Wants a Wife'?

You can watch Ryan look for love with some city girls on when new episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife air live on Fox on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST. So does Ryan find lasting love on Farmer Wants a Wife? Does the show have a higher success rate than that other show on that other TV network? (According to a press release from Fox, Farmer Wants a Wife technically does have a higher success rate than The Bachelor!)