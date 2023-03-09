Distractify
Sarah I. and Ryan on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'
Source: Fox

Ryan Black on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Will Make Y'all Want to Say Howdy — Who Is He?

Katherine Stinson - Author
By

Mar. 8 2023, Published 7:03 p.m. ET

Chivalry isn't dead and Ryan Black is here to prove it on the Fox reality dating series Farmer Wants a Wife.

Ryan is one of the four farmers looking for love. Giddy-up, y'all, because we're going to learn a lot more about what makes Ryan such a catch, on and off the farm!

Let's start with the basics — Ryan, 32, is a third-generation farmer who wants nothing more than to lasso up the love of his life on Farmer Wants a Wife.

So where is Ryan from? Where does he live now? What does he do specifically for a living on his farm? What's his idea of chivalry? Let's find out all the details.

(L-R) Brittany and Ryan on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'
Source: Fox

Let's hope she isn't allergic to hay.

Where is 'Farm Wants a Wife' star Ryan Black from? Where does he live now?

Ryan hails from the town of Shelby in North Carolina. According to a report from Axios Charlotte, Ryan's family owns a wide assortment of farms across the state of North Carolina.

The Farmer Wants a Wife star currently resides in Gastonia, N.C., which is just about a half-hour drive from Ryan's hometown of Shelby.

Ryan told Axios Charlotte that it's not a challenge for him to find women to date in Charlotte; however, he wisely noted, "There’s a certain attraction to cowboys. The complicated part is finding the connection instead of infatuation."

Ryan and his minature horse Lil Nas.
Source: Instagram/@rblack24

Just call Ryan the hot horse whisperer.

What does 'Farmer Wants a Wife' star Ryan Black do for a living?

He studied at UNC North Carolina, and currently specializes in training and breeding horses on his — get this — 44-acre ranch. What's better than a man who loves animals?

A man with a big ranch, that's what! (Not that that's the top priority when searching for a spouse, of course! True love is better than spacious acreage!)

You can follow Ryan on Instagram @rblack24.

Ryan does view himself as a chivalrous man, telling Axios Charlotte, "One of the most chivalrous things a man can do, it may sound deeper and it’s really not, is listening. Just listening and paying attention goes a long way,"

His favorite first-date spot outside of the farm is The Eagle Food and Beer Hall in Charlotte, on the strength of their maple bacon alone.

Forget 'The Bachelor' — when can we watch 'Farmer Wants a Wife'?

You can watch Ryan look for love with some city girls on when new episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife air live on Fox on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST.

So does Ryan find lasting love on Farmer Wants a Wife? Does the show have a higher success rate than that other show on that other TV network? (According to a press release from Fox, Farmer Wants a Wife technically does have a higher success rate than The Bachelor!)

We'll just have to wait and see if Ryan finds the love of his life on Farmer Wants a Wife when the show debuts on on Fox on Wednesday, March 8, at 9 p.m. EST. You can stream new episodes on Hulu after they air on Fox!

