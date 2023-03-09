Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Fox 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Bachelor Hunter Grayson Is Ready to Lasso True Love By Chrissy Bobic Mar. 9 2023, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

The Bachelor better step aside, because there's a new dating show in town with four — yes, four — leading men who are all here to find love. Fox's Farmer Wants a Wife features four real life farmers who are on the search for love in the form of their cowgirls. And one of the guys, Hunter Grayson, stole hearts right away.

So, who is Hunter Grayson on Farmer Wants a Wife? Besides having the perfect name for a guy who works outdoors, he has a sensitive side that he shows in the show. He basically confirms that yes, cowboys do indeed cry and he's unafraid to show that side of him on national television.

Source: Fox

Who is Hunter Grayson on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' and where is he from?

Hunter is a horse and cattle rancher in Georgia. He comes from a family of individuals in the same profession and it appears to be something he intends to do for the foreseeable future. He runs a 200-acre ranch that viewers are going to see women try and help him with. Though if there's anything we know about reality TV, it's that the hard and nitty gritty work will weed out the ladies who won't be cut out for ranch life.

Hunter is also extremely close to his family. In 2019, Hunter's mom passed away and he has since shared multiple social media posts in her honor. And in one of Hunter's Instagram posts with his dad, he called him his "best friend." He's an avid hunter and fisherman too, though if we're being honest, we expected nothing less with his name being what it is.

What does Hunter Grayson do for a living?

Hunter is a fifth generation farmer. And, judging by Instagram, it appears that he makes a pretty solid living from working in what looks like the family business. Most cattle ranchers spend their days tending to their farm and preparing their cattle for eventual meat production. Cattle ranchers also care for other livestock on the farm, and in addition to cattle, Hunter cares for and breeds horses.

Hunter Grayson's estimated net worth is impressive.

Hunter is new to the reality TV world. So naturally, his net worth isn't yet public knowledge. But, judging by what U.S. farmers make, it's safe to assume that whatever Hunter's net worth is, it's more than comfortable for him to live on. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in 2021, the average farming household in the U.S. had $2,100,879 in wealth. The total median wealth of families with commercial farms was $3 million.

Hunter Grayson is also in a band outside of 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'