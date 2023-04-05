Home > Television > Reality TV > Farmer Wants a Wife Source: FOX Landon from 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Who Will Be Joining Landon in His Country Castle on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'? By Jennifer Tisdale Apr. 5 2023, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Farmer Wants a Wife. Landon Heaton is pretty easy on the eyes and difficult to get to know. The shy cattle rancher hails from Oklahoma and is looking for love in all the urban places on Fox's Farmer Wants a Wife. What he lacks in first moves, he more than makes up for with a big ol' heart. And while the country life doesn't frighten him, falling in love does.

"I can handle being thrown off a horse. I can handle being run over by a steer. Nothing makes me nervous. But they’re scaring me," he says about the women who signed up to potentially marry a cowboy with whom they could ride off into the sunset. So, which of the ladies was into his generous soul and family values? This is what we know about who Landon ended up with on Farmer Wants a Wife.

Who does Landon end up with on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'?

As of the time of this writing, the show is in full swing so we don't have all the deets on Landon's choice. However, we believe he's leaning in one particular direction. We do know he's looking for a partner in the truest sense of the word. "I've never really had any help. It's not for everyone," he says on the show. "I've always said 'I don't need a ranch hand. I need someone who's willing to help me on the ranch.'"

The help Landon is looking for involves things like feeding the cattle, but to do that, big bales of have to be moved by hand. This was no problem for Kylie who has cattle driving experience. "I'm really excited to get that going," she reveals to camera. Now, Kylie might be a pro, but everyone pitches in. "I don't think they're gonna get hay out of their clothes for three washes," says Landon.

Kylie is really standing out for us, and it's not just because of how easy she has taken to Landon's lifestyle. They seem to have a deeper connection we have yet to see with the other women. Heck, when she wants to pet a cow, she happens to choose Blanca, Landon's favorite. Although Blanca is very picky when it comes to who can pet her, she seems amenable to Kylie's pats. "Kylie seems to have a fairly calming presence with the animals," Landon shares. He goes on to say those kind of folks are usually good with kids.

Kylie is also very into Landon!

"I absolutely could see myself living here," Kylie reveals on the show. "I think that this really is the dream, and I'd be more than happy to spend my time here." Like everyone else who has eyes, Kylie thinks Landon is quite the looker, which always helps. "He's got the most beautiful blue eyes that just sweep you off your feet," she gushes.

Whoever Landon ends up picking, we already know his mom is not very pleased. While chatting with the Big and Bubba show, Landon said his mom is "not tickled with his choice." Landon's mom takes issue with the entire process. According to Landon, they aren't a big television family and definitely don't watch a ton of reality television. She just cann't wrap her mind around her son dating five women at once, but he kind of clarified by calling the situation a "try out." Hopefully, Landon finds love with his new teammate!