You Can’t Take the Country Out of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Contestant Zoe Weaver

When a season of a show like Farmer Wants a Wife nears its end, the stakes are always higher than ever. Cattle rancher Landon’s group of remaining women was the largest out of all four leading men toward the end of the first season, and the Oklahoma native knew it was time to send one lovely lady on her way.

After he narrowed his group of women down to three, one of them, Zoe Weaver, clearly stole his heart in some way. After she finally secured a one-on-want date with Landon in the Week 8 episode, fans were curious to learn more about the Tennessean’s background. Let’s get into it.

Source: Fox

Who is Zoe Weaver from ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’?

As the number of leading ladies in Farmer Wants a Wife continued to decrease, reality star Zoe breathed a sigh of relief when Landon finally asked her on a one-on-one date. And on TikTok, the dating series contestant couldn’t help but note that she was chosen last.

“Why was I picked last?” Zoe questioned in her caption alongside a clip of the Oklahoma cattle rancher asking to spend much-needed private time with her. Their date started off with some farm work, but they also had a deep conversation about Zoe's past relationships and they grew closer.

What does Zoe Weaver from ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ do for a living?

A Kent State University alum, creativity runs in Zoe’s blood. According to her LinkedIn profile, the Farmer Wants a Wife contestant has been a self-employed professional photographer for years. In June 2018, the rural reality star founded her photography business, Zoe Weaver Photography. And her Instagram profile consists of countless snapshots.

While it’s unclear whether the photos on the contestant’s social media are self-portraits, the Nashville native appears to be a seasoned model. “My modeling career starts now,” Zoe wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of her posting with Miller Lite atop an old red Ford. Landon’s leading lady takes her social media presence incredibly seriously, whether cheesing in cowboy hats, posing in bikinis, or showing off her eclectic OOTDs.

Zoe’s ex-husband is no longer in the ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ star’s life.

During Zoe and Landon's date, the Nashville native revealed that she had been married once before. However, Zoe’s social media presence has been seemingly scrubbed clean of any traces of a past marriage. It looks like Zoe and her ex-husband aren't in each other's lives anymore. Which means she was all in with Landon.