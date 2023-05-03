Home > Television > Reality TV > Farmer Wants a Wife Source: Fox Ryan Opens Up About His Childhood to Sara V.'s Parents on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Sara V.'s parents have some important questions for Ryan in an exclusive 'Farmer Wants a Wife' clip ahead of an important episode. By Chrissy Bobic May 3 2023, Published 9:59 a.m. ET

There's no better way to know if you're well-suited for a woman than to meet her family and visit her hometown with an army of cameras in tow. At least, that's the case for shows like The Bachelor and now, Fox's Farmer Wants a Wife. In an exclusive clip ahead of the May 3 episode, Ryan meets Sara V.'s parents during her hometown visit and it's a big moment for them.

Article continues below advertisement

Sara V. was a clear frontrunner at the start of the season and now, she has the chance to prove to Ryan how right they are for each other. In the clip, Ryan talks to her family about his own parents and his upbringing. He's unafraid to be honest about the hardships he faced, and in the clip, Sara V.'s parents seem welcoming to what Ryan has to say.

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan opens up to Sara V.'s parents on 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'

In the clip, when Sara V.'s dad asks Ryan about the "biggest sacrifice" he has ever made, Ryan doesn't take too much time to prepare his answer. And it shows, for the umpteenth time, how real the farmers are in this show. Ryan tells producers that things got "really serious really quick." But he answers the question honestly.

"Being there for my mom when we lost my older brother, he was nine years old, and I was seven at the time," Ryan says in the clip. "And I had to start working at 12 years old to help financially with everything. And I was so young at the time, it didn't feel like a sacrifice. It felt like a responsibility."

Article continues below advertisement

'Farmer Wants a Wife' star Ryan lost his brother at a young age.

This isn't the first time Ryan brought up his brother on Farmer Wants a Wife. But it is a first as far as revealing personal details of his life to one of the ladies' families. In that regard, Ryan's conversation with Sara V.'s parents is a pretty big deal. But in the clip, Ryan doesn't go into further detail about what happened to his brother.

Article continues below advertisement

During a date earlier in the season, Ryan explained to Lily how his brother was born prematurely and later died at the age of nine from complications relating to his health issues. Ryan is extremely close to his family, including at least one other brother, and his mom, who appeared briefly earlier in the season.