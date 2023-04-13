Home > Television > Reality TV > Farmer Wants a Wife Source: Fox Meghan Baker Left ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Much Earlier Than Hunter Expected 'Farmer Wants a Wife's Meghan was hesitant about being involved in a reality dating show, but the reason for her exit doesn't involve the cameras. By Haylee Thorson Apr. 13 2023, Published 11:09 a.m. ET

It’s no secret that farm life gets tough. However, it’s not always for the reasons one might think. For Farmer Wants a Wife contestant Meghan Baker, the nitty gritty aspects of Georgia’s rural landscape isn't what motivates her to leave Hunter Grayson behind in the April 12 episode of the Fox reality series.

While the Texan native, whose connection with Hunter is obvious, was hesitant about being involved in a reality dating competition, Meghan's reason for leaving the show before Hunter even considered eliminating her doesn't have to do with the actual competition. So, what happened exactly? We have the details.



What happened to Meghan on ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’? She left the show because of a family emergency.

Tragedy struck in the April 12 episode of Fox’s rural reality series. After a romantic one-on-one date with Hunter, Meghan receives a phone call with heartbreaking news. “I got a phone call this morning that my grandfather has passed away,” the 23-year-old tearfully tells the cattle rancher. “I can’t stay here.”

While the information understandably takes the Farmer Wants a Wife star aback, he wastes no time comforting Meghan and offering his condolences. “I’m so sorry,” Hunter responds. “Let’s get you packed, and I’ll take you to the airport. We’ll go right now.”

Poor Meghan has to leave #FarmerWantsAWife and Farmer Hunter because her grandfather died. 😥 So sorry, Meghan and family. — David #WearADamnMask 😷 Bloomberg 🤨🖖🛎 #Survivor (@DavidBloomberg) April 13, 2023

The Georgia farmer then embraces Meghan while she cries, comforting her in her time of need. As one of Hunter’s clear front-runners, Meghan's devastating news throws a wrench in their love story. However, Hunter offers unconditional support for her desire to go home.

Does Meghan come back to ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ after leaving the show? Hunter believes their love will find a way.

After sharing the news of her grandfather’s passing with the other Farmer Wants Wife contestants, Meghan hugs the other women and they say their goodbyes. Hunter then explains that he's going to help the Texan pack her bags and drive her to the airport.



When speaking to the cameras, Meghan admits that her late grandfather would have truly enjoyed Hunter’s company. “I always take people home to meet my grandfather first. That’s who they meet. And so I’m really sad he didn’t get to meet Hunter,” the reality star says. “Because I feel like [Hunter and I] made a genuine connection.”

While it’s unlikely Meghan will return this season following her exit from Farmer Wants a Wife, that doesn’t mean it will be the end of the road for her and Hunter. Following the front-runner’s gut-wrenching announcement, Hunter gets candid on the show about their authentic connection.

“I care very deeply for Meghan, and there’s definitely gonna be a void,” Hunter says in an emotional scene. “If it’s meant to work out, it’ll work out. We just gotta see where the Lord takes us.” Afterward, the horse rancher turns away from the cameras to shield his tears, telling producers he needs “a minute.”