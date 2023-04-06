Here's Everything We Know About Who Hunter Ends up With on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Farmer Wants a Wife. Y'all, there's nothing more quintessentially country than a good ol' fashioned rodeo, especially when you've got your sweetheart by your side. It hit Farmer Wants a Wife star Hunter Grayson during an episode of the reality series that the only sweetheart he wanted to be talking to during a rodeo outing was Stephanie, the 29-year-old sommelier from Temecula.

So, does Hunter end up with Stephanie on Farmer Wants a Wife, or does their rodeo connection fizzle out quicker than the whip of a lasso? Here's what we know about who Hunter ends up with on Farmer Wants a Wife.

Source: Fox It ain't much, but it's honest work y'all.

Who does Hunter end up with on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'? (Spoilers?)

Sadly, Farmer Wants a Wife is lacking in a Reality Steve like spoiler figure, so there's no details yet about who Hunter ends up with on Farmer Wants a Wife, if he actually ends up with anyone. It's clear though that Hunter does have a strong connection with Stephanie. And, as avid reality dating show watchers know, the connection is everything.

However, Hunter was also impressed with Meghan when she called him out for not responding to her question during a literal ball-busting steer session on his farm. So, what's a farmer to do? How many more episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife are left until we finally find out who Hunter ends up with?

Source: YouTube 'Farmer Wants a Wife'

How many episodes are left in 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 1?

Fox hasn't released the total episode count for the inaugural season of Farmer Wants a Wife, but things are definitely getting down to the wire for the ladies and their farmers!

According to the episode synopsis for the, "Tears, Tantrums, and Tailgates," episode, "This week, the farmers and their dates head to South Carolina to attend a demolition derby and to catch up at the derby tailgate, where one of the women reveals she kissed her farmer before any of the others...Before that, the men and women work on making strong connections with each other on the farms, and Ryan’s mother Betty meets his ladies and reveals who she thinks is best suited for him."

Source: YouTube 'Farmer Wants a Wife'

Could Hunter's gals be meeting his father next? We'll just have to wait and see. And although we still don't know who Hunter ultimately ends up with, what we do know is that he told Newsweek that being on Farmer Wants a Wife was, "one of the greatest experiences" of his life so far.