Here's Why Jennifer Nettles Stepped Down from Her 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Hosting Gig Jennifer Nettles is no longer serving as the host of 'Farmer Wants a Wife.' By Allison DeGrushe Published March 27 2025, 4:48 p.m. ET

For its first two seasons, Farmer Wants a Wife was hosted by the talented and well-loved Jennifer Nettles, an award-winning singer-songwriter and actress. Viewers quickly warmed to her, often calling her the "perfect host." However, ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Fox revealed that Jennifer would not be returning as host.

While the reality dating show has found a fantastic replacement, Jennifer Nettles' absence will definitely be felt. Here's everything you need to know about why she left and who will step in as the new host of Farmer Wants a Wife.

What happened to Jennifer Nettles on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'?

Jennifer Nettles has yet to publicly address her departure from Farmer Wants a Wife, but it's clear she's been balancing a packed schedule over the past year. In April 2024, she and Kristian Bush reunited as Sugarland at the CMT Awards, marking the end of a six-year hiatus. Their performance was met with enthusiastic applause from fans who had been eagerly awaiting the duo's return to the stage.

Following the reunion, Sugarland wasted no time, releasing their EP "There Goes the Neighborhood" just a few months later. They then hit the road for a joint tour with Little Big Town, which ran from October to December 2024.

#farmerwantsawife ummmm where is Jennifer Nettles!!?? — Queen 👑 (@Brittney_Bratt) March 21, 2025

Given that Farmer Wants a Wife likely filmed sometime during this period, it's easy to see how Jennifer's commitments to her music career may have made it difficult to continue her role as host. With a full tour schedule and the pressure of promoting new music, it's understandable that she had to step back from the show.

But her busy year didn't stop at music! Jennifer has continued to build on her stellar acting career as well. In addition to her ongoing role as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone on The Righteous Gemstones, Jennifer is set to return to the stage in a major way later this year. She's the star of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, a new musical she not only stars in but also wrote the book and score for. The production will run from November 25 to Dec. 21, 2025, and it's been a long time in the making.

With so many exciting projects demanding her attention, it's clear that Jennifer's plate is full. While her departure from Farmer Wants a Wife is undoubtedly a loss for fans, it's easy to see why she had to prioritize her other ventures.

Who is replacing Jennifer Nettles as the host of Farmer Wants a Wife?

In December 2024, Fox excitedly announced that actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley would be stepping in as the new host of Farmer Wants a Wife. She's perfect for the role, seeing as she's a city girl who found love with a country boy — singer Brad Paisley!

Kimberly Williams-Paisley is the new host of 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'

"I enjoyed being myself in this show, which was a new experience for me with my first unscripted series," Kimberly Williams-Paisley said in a statement, per Deadline. "Because I'm a city girl who embraced the country life when I married my husband twenty-one years ago, I related to the allure of a farmer for these ladies. I really appreciate how dedicated this show and its producers are in helping these hopeful farmers and women find love."