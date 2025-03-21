Here's Where the Handsome Farmers on Season 3 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Call Home The four lovely farmers from 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 3 are all from different corners of the country! By Allison DeGrushe Published March 21 2025, 10:23 a.m. ET Source: Fox

Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife is finally here, and let's face it: Reality dating shows aren't goin' anywhere anytime soon! This season, the hit series introduces viewers to four new farmers — Matt Warren, Jay Woods, John Sansone, and Colton Hendricks — as a new batch of city girls trade in the hustle and bustle for some good ol' country charm.

Article continues below advertisement

These four handsome rural romantics are the cream of the crop, and fans are just dying to know: Where are they from? Well, saddle up because here's everything you need to know about these hard-working farmers!

Source: Fox (L-R) Colton, Jay, Matt, and John from Season 3 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'

Article continues below advertisement

Where are the farmers from on Season 3 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife'?

First up, meet Colton Hendricks! At 28 years old, Farmer Colton hails from Mena, Ark., where he still calls home. He lives on a 600-acre cattle farm as a third-generation rancher and horse trainer. His whole family is deeply rooted in the area, so any woman who catches Colton's eye better be ready to roll up her sleeves and spend plenty of time with the in-laws!

Next on the list is Jay Woods, a 25-year-old hay and cattle farmer from Florence, Ala. While he might not fit the classic "cowboy" mold, Jay grew up on his grandfather's horse farm, surrounded by the beauty of nature and plenty of animals. He was always outdoors, hunting, fishing, kayaking — you name it!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox (L-R) Colton, Jay, John, and Matt from Season 3 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'

Jay left home to chase a dream of football, but after an injury sidelined his professional aspirations, he returned to his roots. He's since bought back his grandfather's 515-acre hay and cattle farm and hopes to find a woman ready to embrace the country life with him!

Article continues below advertisement

We can't forget about John Sansone! This 25-year-old soy, corn, and wheat farmer is keeping it close to home in St. Louis, where he lives on a 170-acre farm that's been in his family for six generations. John works with his grandfather to keep the family farm going, and he's hoping to find a partner to continue the farming legacy.

When he's not out in the fields, though, John is hitting the books in law school, dreaming of one day balancing a career as a lawyer and a farmer — maybe even using those lawyer dollars to expand the family farm!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox (L-R) Matt, Jay, John, and Colton from Season 3 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'

Last but definitely not least, there's Matt Warren. This 30-year-old Cali boy grew up in San Luis Obispo but now calls Morro Bay home, where he's settled on a 132-acre avocado and exotic fruit farm. He also runs another 70-acre farm in Visalia!