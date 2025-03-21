Jordyn Mallory Brings Her Music to the Spotlight on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' (SPOILERS) Music plays a big role in 'Farmer Wants a Wife' contestant Jordyn Mallory's life. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 20 2025, 10:01 p.m. ET Source: Fox

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife. From the farm to forever! Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife is officially here, and the four brand-new farmers are already making strong connections with their city girls. The sparks are flying early on, and fans are hooked on watching these ~handsome~ rural romantics navigate love and life on the farm.

One connection that's already turning heads is between farmer Matt Warren and Jordyn Mallory. When the two first meet, there's an instant chemistry that can't be ignored. But it's not just the typical cringy small talk — Jordyn's love for music shines through as she serenades Matt with her singing throughout their interaction. Music is a huge part of Jordyn's life, and as she continues to steal Matt's heart, viewers are eager to learn more about her budding music career. Here's everything you should know!

Source: Fox Jordyn Mallory sings and plays guitar for Farmer Matt.

'Farmer Wants a Wife' contestant Jordyn Mallory brings her music to the show.

Since moving to Nashville, Jordyn Mallory has been making a name for herself in the country music scene. But her passion for music started long before her big move. According to Center Stage Magazine, as a child, Jordyn was a regular performer at church, talent shows, festivals, and fairs. It wasn't long before she started writing her own songs and picked up the guitar.

Over the years, Jordyn has shared the stage with country legends like Loretta Lynn, Crystal Gayle, Colt Ford, Jake Owen, and Eric Church. She's even appeared in Jason Aldean's music video for "Dirt Road Anthem," and co-written songs for other artists, including "Separate Ways" on Kip Moore's EP "Underground."

Jordyn's journey in music also took her to Season 11 of American Idol, where she made it to Hollywood Week before being eliminated. But that didn't stop her — she persevered and continued to chase her dream. Beyond her musical career, Jordyn is deeply involved in the Nashville music community. She's a proud member of Song Suffragettes, Musicians On Call, and has been featured in CMT's Artist Discovery Campaign.

Now, when a reality TV contestant is revealed to be a "musician" or "actor," it's natural for viewers to question their true motives. So, several fans are just dying to know: Is Jordyn joining Farmer Wants a Wife to find her husband, or is she simply looking to further her music career? Only time will tell...

Jordyn's song "Hearts & Horses" is inspired by her breakup with an "urban cowboy."

On March 14, 2025, Jordyn released her latest single, "Hearts & Horses." When talking about the song, Jordyn explained via Stage Right Secrets that the track is inspired by a recent heartbreak. "Last year, I had my heart broken by an urban cowboy, and the breakup inspired me to write a song for all the girls who had ever loved a cowboy," Jordyn said. "I took the idea into writing with Tiffany Goss and Michael Farren, and the song just came to life."

