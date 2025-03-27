'Farmer Wants a Wife' Star Jay Woods Had Dreams of Playing Professional Football Jay Woods had dreams of playing in the NFL before returning to his roots. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 27 2025, 3:43 p.m. ET Source: Fox

Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife introduces fans to a group of four new farmers looking for love, including Jay Woods. The 25-year-old hay and cattle farmer claims he doesn't quite fit the typical cowboy mold — but he's as authentic as they come, having grown up on his grandfather's farm and embracing the lifestyle.

Interestingly, farming wasn't always Jay's first choice. For a while, he set aside his rural roots to chase a football career. Here's everything you need to know, including the details behind his decision to hang up his cleats and return to the farm.

Source: Fox

Jay Woods was a football star before 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'

Before becoming a successful farmer, Jay Woods had dreams of making it as a professional football player. Raised on a farm in Florence, Ala., Jay eventually left his small-town life behind to chase his ambition of playing football at the highest level.

He played for the University of Michigan for three years before transferring to Duke University to continue his football career. Jay had his sights set on the NFL, but a career-ending injury forced him to reevaluate his future and turn his focus back to ranching.

In a February 2025 interview with Rocket City Now, Jay reflected on his early retirement, explaining, "… Injuries happen, you know, shoulder, head, knee, everything like that and you start looking at the big picture."

Jay continued, "I love this game, but am I willing to sacrifice my body where ten years from now or five years from now, I could hardly walk or lift my shoulder up, or even think right? So, I had to make that tough decision to hang up the cleats. But, I'm glad I did it because I wouldn't be in the position I am now if I didn't."

Jay Woods made the switch from football to farming quite effortlessly.

After saying goodbye to football, Jay returned to Alabama and was able to buy back his grandfather's horse farm. During a chat with Southern Living, Jay shared how the transition from football to full-time farming felt surprisingly smooth.

"I think as a football player, any athlete honestly, you put in more hours than you work regular jobs. You're putting in 80-plus hours a week," Jay explained to the outlet. "And that becomes your whole life, your whole persona, and navigating outside of that, it's tough for some people. Some people get lost in it."

For Jay, though, it was easier than he expected! "I already knew what I loved to do," he said. "I loved to be outside. I loved being around animals because of my granddaddy. I grew up outside and with the horses. So I knew once I got the opportunity I was going to get a farm.”