Inside the First 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Solo Dates of Each Season (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

You can call Farmer Wants a Wife another version of The Bachelor all you want, but there are plenty of things that set the shows apart from one another, and no, we aren't talking about the amount of cow manure on Farmer Wants a Wife. Because one thing this show does differently is allow each of the four farmers the chance to choose one of their ladies to spend the first 24 hours on their respective farms with alone.

That's right — each season of the Fox reality dating show tasks the leading men with choosing one woman each for an epic one-on-one solo date before the other ladies arrive at their farms. Talk about a rootin' tootin' good time. OK, we'll stop. But in an exclusive clip ahead of the Feb. 8 episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, we get a preview of these solo dates and you have to wonder what actually happens during them.

Source: Mark Hill/Fox

What happens on solo dates on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'?

In the clip, host Jennifer Nettles explains that for the next 24 hours, each of the men — Brandon, Mitchell, Ty, and Nathan — will spend alone time with the woman of their choice. Provided, of course, that the women in question agree to this solo date. But let's be honest, none of these ladies are turning down the chance to get a farmer all to themselves.

The idea of these solo dates is to help the farmers spend time with one of the women they have the strongest connection with to try to get to know them before the real competition begins. This also gives each lady a heck of a leg up on the progress the other women have, but this is a reality show. And, since the ladies are here for love, they aren't here to find a new bestie.

The first Farmer Wants a Wife solo dates also allow each farmer to ease into the journey of having a handful of strangers live at their homes for several weeks. Sometimes, the 24-hour solo dates end with a kiss. Other times, the men and women aren't quite there yet. But it's all about that special uninterrupted time that the women don't have to share with the other ladies.

Where do the 'Farmer Wants a Wife' women stay?

When the show explains that the ladies are living at each farmer's home, it isn't a fabrication for reality television. These women really are staying in the house, or at least on the property, of each of the four Farmer Wants a Wife leading men. In some cases, they stay in one bedroom in a main house. Other times, they might stay somewhere else on the property.

Source: Jeff Neira/Fox