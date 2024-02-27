Home > Television > Reality TV Where Was NBC's 'Deal or No Deal Island' Filmed? What We Know About the Banker's Island In this 'Deal or No Deal' spinoff, players compete in intense physical challenges during the day and play the classic gameshow at night. By Kelly Corbett Feb. 27 2024, Published 3:24 p.m. ET Source: Monty Brinton/NBC Players Amy McCoy, Kim Mattina, and Stephanie Mitchell during Episode 1

In February 2024, Deal or No Deal took its iconic gameshow to the next level. In Deal or No Deal Island, hosted by Joe Manganiello, 13 players headed off to the Banker’s private island for a Survivor-esque experience. During the day, these players must compete in grueling challenges with for briefcases. Inside each case, is a value that later becomes a number on the board during the nightly game of "Deal or No Deal."

The player(s) who obtains the highest-value case gains immunity and gets to choose who will play the game that night. Being selected to play "Deal or No Deal" will either make or break you. If the player accepts a deal worth less than their briefcase, they are eliminated. But if they make a good deal and accept an offer that is a higher value than what is in their case, the power is in their hands, and they get to choose who to eliminate.

The winnings from each game will be added to a group pot, which will grow throughout the season. At the end, the last player standing will face the Banker for a chance to win the show's biggest prize in history. While the show is notorious for masking the Banker's identity, another question remains: Where was the Banker's private island located?

Source: Monty Brinton/NBC

Where was 'Deal or No Deal Island' filmed?

Moving the beloved Deal or No Deal from a lofty studio to a secluded island was definitely a big change for the franchise, but it allowed the show to heighten the stakes and put players' physical and mental agility to the test, as well as create a memorable cast that doesn't change after each episode. But with all that said, where exactly is this Banker's island located?

The show did not disclose where the Banker's island was. However, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, reality TV alum and current contestant "Boston" Rob Mariano confirmed that Deal or No Deal Island was filmed in Panama near Bocas del Toro. Survivor, which Rob has been featured on six different times, was also filmed in Panama in the past. However, Rob noted that they were nowhere near where he had filmed before.

Source: Monty Brinton/NBC