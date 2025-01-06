The Season 2 of 'Deal or No Deal Island' Cast Competes for the Biggest Cash Prize Yet Season 2 of 'Deal or No Deal Island' features 'Big Brother' and 'Survivor' alums. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 6 2025, 1:44 p.m. ET Source: NBC

Everyone's new favorite reality competition show is back for another season! That's right, we're talking about Deal or No Deal Island, and Season 2 is bringing the heat with a mix of seasoned competition show veterans and fresh faces, all vying for the biggest cash prize in the show's history.

Among this season's contenders are Big Brother and Survivor alums, so the rookies are in for a serious challenge. But before the season kicks off, let’s meet the cast and get a sneak peek at who’s ready to battle it out!

Alexis Lete

Source: NBC

Independent artist Alexis Lete is 27 years old and hails from Louisville, Ky. A former pageant queen, she was crowned Miss Indiana USA in 2020 and went on to place third in the Miss USA competition. She also has an athletic background, having been a Division 1 volleyball player at George Washington University and even briefly stepping into the ring as a WWE wrestler.

Courtney "CK" Kim

Source: NBC

Courtney Kim, known as CK, is a 36-year-old corporate banker and competitive poker player from Charlotte, N.C. According to her official NBC bio, she specializes in million-dollar deals, meaning she thrives in high-pressure environments. CK's poker prowess is also undeniable, having won two World Series of Poker championship rings, showcasing her skill and nerves of steel.

David Genat

Source: NBC

Legendary Survivor player David Genat is returning to the reality TV world for Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island. At 44 years old, the Australian "Golden God" is a two-time Survivor Australia veteran and the winner of an All-Star season. With his vast experience, he's sure to be a force to be reckoned with.

Dickson Wong

Source: NBC

Dickson Wong, a 24-year-old "free-spirited nerd" from Wood River, Ill., is passionate about his community. He works for the Parks and Rec office in his town and is a self-proclaimed competition show enthusiast. Now, he's ready to put his skills to the test and claim the grand prize.

La Shell Wooten

Source: NBC

The self-proclaimed "queen of calm, clarity, and confidence," La Shell Wooten, is 55 years old and hails from Chapel Hill, N.C. A devoted mom of two (now an empty nester), La Shell has a natural ability to read people, which serves her well in her job as a social worker. Her wisdom and warmth could be exactly what she needs to succeed on the show.

Luke Olejniczak

Source: NBC

Next up is Luke Olejniczak, a 29-year-old private chef from Eagle River, Wis. An experienced outdoorsman, he thrives in nature and has the physicality and problem-solving skills that could give him the edge in the competition.

Maria-Grace Cook

Source: NBC

Southern belle Maria-Grace Cook is 21 years old and hails from Greer, S.C. As both a firefighter and EMT, she's no stranger to high-pressure situations, which could give her an advantage in the competition.

Parvati Shallow

Source: NBC

Five-time Survivor competitor (and winner of Micronesia) Parvati Shallow is back on our TV screens! A life coach with nearly two decades of reality competition experience, Parvati brings strategy, charm, and wisdom to the island. But with a reputation as the "Black Widow," she may also have a target on her back.

Phillip Solomon

Source: NBC

Fitness trainer Phillip Solomon is 37 years old and hails from Austin, Texas. Aside from his career as a trainer and choreographer, Phillip has two master's degrees and a background as a middle school teacher for more than 10 years. As one of the few Black educators in his previous school district and the first Black male instructor in Texas at a major fitness brand, Phillip continues to break barriers in both education and fitness.

Rock Carlson

Source: NBC

Rock Carlson is a 65-year-old retired correctional officer and parole agent from Henderson, Nev. A father of three and grandfather to six, Rock spent his career mastering social dynamics, which could serve him well as he navigates the game. The question is: Will he reveal his background or keep it hidden to surprise his competitors?

Seychelle Cordero

Source: NBC

Seychelle Cordero is a 31-year-old flight attendant from Staten Island, N.Y. Raised in a Puerto Rican household, Seychelle's bold personality sets her apart. Plus, as a reality competition superfan, she knows the game inside and out and is ready to use that knowledge to outsmart her competition.

Storm Wilson

Source: NBC

All-American charmer Storm Wilson is a 25-year-old project manager from Austin, Texas. His parents named him Storm after he was born with a lightning-shaped birthmark, and he's embraced the name ever since. Outside of work, Storm is a fitness enthusiast. When he's not wakeboarding or captaining boats on the lake, he's hitting the gym twice a day to maintain his peak physical condition. With his athleticism and drive, Storm is sure to be a tough competitor on the island.

Sydnee Peck

Source: NBC

Sydnee Peck is a 27-year-old financial consultant from Redondo Beach, Calif. Having taken on a caretaker role for her siblings as a teen and later excelling at Columbia University and Wall Street, Sydnee is strategic and ready to outmaneuver her competitors — even if it means bending the truth or playing a few mind games.

Will Kirby

Source: NBC

Last but not least, Dr. Will Kirby is joining Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island. The 50-year-old healthcare professional and chief medical officer at LaserAway is a reality competition legend who won Season 2 of Big Brother.

