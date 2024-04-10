Home > Television > Reality TV Get Ready for 'Deal or No Deal Island' Casting and a Shot at $200 Million All you need to get to 'Deal or No Deal Island' is a little bit of sass and a lot of belief in yourself. By Jennifer Tisdale Apr. 10 2024, Published 2:40 p.m. ET Source: NBCUniversal

Back in 1999 when the digital means of communication was mostly relegated to AOL Instant Messenger, I got wind of a reality television casting opportunity. I was in college at the time which means stumbling upon this potential lucky break came in the form of a flyer. Does anyone remember flyers? They're kind of like memes but you can touch them. Anyway, my roommate and I decided to audition.

Article continues below advertisement

To do this, we had to drive hundreds of miles to an amusement park where we spoke briefly to a beleaguered producer who was undoubtedly forced to spend time with a cavalcade of theater kids. Neither of us made the cut but we did spend the day riding roller coasters, so it wasn't a total wash. Nowadays everything is online, including the casting process for some of the wildest reality competition shows out there. For example, would you like to win $200 million on Deal or No Deal Island. Here's how.

The 'Deal or No Deal Island' casting process is pretty straightforward.

To apply to be on Deal or No Deal Island, it's as simple as filling out a form. If you're ready to "risk big" on this life-changing show, simply fill out an application online. First, you have to make sure you're qualified to participate. As with most semi-risky adventures, you have to be over the age of 18. Also, you'll need to set aside three weeks for filming in an international location sometime in 2024. Hopefully, you have some vacation time saved up!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBCUniversal

Because this is television, the casting folks want a picture of you. You'll be asked to upload a photo but don't panic, just find your light and let it rip. I didn't see anything about no pets allowed in this pic so, have at it! I would view that as a calculated move which could give you an advantage over other potential contestants. This shows that you're diabolical in an adorable way.

Article continues below advertisement

They also want all the standard information about you, including social media handles. This might be a good time to delete any embarrassing posts. For example, if you've devoted multiple slides to Jeremy Allen White we get it, but maybe pare it down a bit. You're also going to have to talk about yourself so if that makes you anxious, push through!

The casting people for 'Deal or No Deal Island' are looking for interesting contestants!

Talking about yourself isn't always easy, especially if you sometimes have a nagging inner monologue that isn't always your biggest fan. It's time to shut that voice up and turn to a pal for some help. "Tell us three interesting, random, or unexpected fun facts about yourself," asks the application. If you can't think of any, what would your friend say? They'll probably remind you about the time you lived in a youth hostel in Los Angeles for three months. That's one of mine, but you can borrow it.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBCUniversal

Have you ever gotten an award? It doesn't have to be big, like winning a gold medal at the Olympics. Look at the Guinness Book of World Records for inspiration. According to UPI, Kimberly "Kimycola" Winter holds the record for loudest burp. It clocked in at 107 decibels which is "about as loud as a motorcycle at full throttle." That could be useful on an island! Someone has to scare off the wild animals.

Article continues below advertisement

The rest of the application is similar in nature. It requires a certain amount of self-awareness and ability, both mental and physical. Because this is a competition that tests both of those things, you'll need to be a strong swimmer and quick on your feet. Also, they take your fears and phobias into consideration because at the end of the day, the show is aiming for a good time. If you're terrified, the viewers will be scared for you.