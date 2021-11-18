Cynthia Bailey Spills Tea on Possible 'Housewives' Return — and "Bonding" on 'RHUGT' (EXCLUSIVE)

After more than a decade as a peach holder on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynthia Bailey is closing the Real Housewives chapter of her life (for now). During her tenure on the show, Cynthia gave viewers iconic moments like her friendship contract and her drama-filled Bailey-Ques, and she constantly served looks in her confessionals and at the reunions.

The model announced her exit from the hit Bravo reality series in September 2021, but viewers can see her final act as a Housewife on the Peacock original The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.