Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon’s Relationship Timeline Is Tricky for Most ‘RHOP’ Fans
Since joining The Real Housewives of Potomac in 2016, Robyn Dixon has often proved she can be loyal to her loved ones. On the show, she’s fiercely protective of her BFF and the other half of the “green-eyed bandits,” Gizelle Bryant. Robyn also uses her platform to show how devoted she is as a mother to her sons, Corey and Carter.
While Robyn isn’t afraid to go head-to-head with the Potomac ladies when needed, Robyn’s most complicated relationship seems to be with former NBA star Juan Dixon. Robyn and Juan’s on-again, off-again romance has been featured on the show since the beginning, from their breakups to their planning for the second wedding in Season 7.
Now that they’re back on track, how did Robyn and Juan’s love story begin? Let’s look at Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon’s relationship timeline!
1996 — Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon begin their relationship in high school.
Robyn and Juan first met in high school. According to The Washingtonian, they met when Juan attended Maryland’s boys-only school, Calvert Hall High School. When she met Juan, Robyn went to a nearby school, McDonough High, and was a senior. Robyn said she and Juan instantly connected after they locked eyes at a rival basketball game.
“It got to the point where he just kept staring at me and not saying anything," she recalled in January 2003. "I waited for him outside the locker room one day. He turned around and said, 'Hey, don't I know you?' It was so cheesy.”
July 2005 — The ‘RHOP’ couple ties the knot after years of dating.
After high school, Robyn and Juan stayed together while simultaneously making their dreams come true. In the late ‘90s, they both attended the University of Maryland, with Robyn majoring in business marketing and Juan majoring in Family Studies. Then, in 2002, Juan was drafted 17th overall to the Washington Wizards.
During his first year, Juan earned a $3.2 million contract with the Wizards and shared his wealth with Robyn. The couple moved to a lavish home filled with luxury things he didn’t have as a child. However, Robyn admitted her parents weren’t too fond of them living together before marriage.
Fortunately, the reality star’s family finally got their wish. In July 2005, Robyn and Juan married at the Galleria at Lafayette Centre in Washington, per The Baltimore Sun.
2008-2010 — Robyn and Juan Dixon expand their family.
Once they finally exchanged vows, Robyn and Juan began growing their family. In March 2008, the couple welcomed their first son, Corey, three years after their wedding. Two years later, Juan and Robyn had another son, Carter, born in September 2010.
2012 — Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon divorce.
Although Robyn and Juan appeared to have the ideal marriage and family of four, they experienced relationship issues by 2012. During that year, rumors swirled that Juan had been unfaithful, which Robyn later confirmed on RHOP, per Bustle. However, Robyn also credited “emotional issues” and Juan’s NBA career for their split.
“We got divorced because we weren’t in a good place in our relationship, and there was kind of some infidelity, and we weren’t really in tune and connected," Robyn admitted to OK! Magazine in 2016.
Robyn and Juan officially divorced in 2012. That same year, Juan told Diamondback Online that he had found “the love of his life” in a woman named Cris. Juan and Cris reportedly started dating in 2009, when he and Robyn were still married.
January 2016 — Robyn and Juan’s rocky relationship plays out on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac.’
Robyn and Juan had been divorced for nearly four years when Bravo hired Robyn as one of the original members of the RHOP cast. During the series premiere, Robyn opened up about her and Juan’s marriage and eventual divorce. In addition to reiterating that Juan was unfaithful in the relationship, Robyn revealed that the couple still lived together and raised their children as a unit.
Robyn said Juan moved in with her and the boys two years after their divorce. However, Robyn and Juan adamantly denied they were romantically involved. Nonetheless, Robyn admitted she and Juan never stopped sleeping in the same bed and often acted as if they were still husband and wife.
“The best way at that time to live life was to congregate together and be supportive of each other,” she explained to OK! Magazine. “We are each other’s best friend and supporter — and the best way to get through some the things we were going through was together.”
December 2019 — Juan Dixon puts a ring on it … again!
For the first few seasons of RHOP, Robyn and Juan showcased their confusing relationship to TV viewers. Fans watched the couple attempt to date other people, discuss getting back together, and ultimately decide to give their love another try. By 2017, Juan and Robyn were dating again, though Robyn told The Daily Dish they hadn’t “put a label” on the relationship.
In December 2019, Juan gave Robyn a familiar label — fiancée. During the couple’s holiday party, Juan proposed to Robyn in front of their guests. An Instagram video from the night shows Robyn beaming with excitement as Juan gets down on one knee and Gizelle and Robyn’s other friends cheer her on.
October 2022 — Robyn Dixon admits her and Juan’s financial troubles brought them back together.
Since the re-engagement, Robyn and Juan have shared things they want to get right the second time. On the show, Robyn clarified that she would like them to avoid struggling financially again.
Before they got back together, the couple admitted they lost all of Juan’s money to former basketball player Earl Badu. Earl reportedly claimed he would invest Juan’s fortune but ultimately stole hundreds and thousands of dollars from them before he died by suicide.
According to RadarOnline, the financial setback caused Robyn to file for bankruptcy in 2012 after she was reportedly in debt for $217,000 and earning $2,000 monthly. A decade later, Robyn shared on RHOP that she’s considering getting a prenuptial agreement to protect the funds she now has as the “breadwinner” of the family. “I want to talk to Juan about possibly getting a prenup,” Robyn said, adding, “I don’t believe, in a divorce, I don’t think the person who makes less money, I don’t think that they should automatically get half. They didn’t earn that half.”
Juan and Robyn haven’t shared if they’re going through with the prenup. However, the couple recently moved into the stunning new home they started building in Season 5. With their finances back on track, Robyn said she’s proud of them for staying together through their hardships. However, the reality star noted that their financial crisis ultimately caused their reconciliation.
"I will be honest, if Juan and I were not broke and honestly if we weren't on the show, we probably would not be together today," Robyn shared with People at BravoCon 2022 in October. "I say that because having to come together when you're financially struggling and having to support one another for the sake of your kids, it was more so we wanted each other to get to a better place because we have children."
Tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac Sunday nights on Bravo at 8 p.m. EST.