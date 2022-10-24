Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon’s Relationship Timeline Is Tricky for Most ‘RHOP’ Fans

While Robyn isn’t afraid to go head-to-head with the Potomac ladies when needed, Robyn’s most complicated relationship seems to be with former NBA star Juan Dixon. Robyn and Juan’s on-again, off-again romance has been featured on the show since the beginning, from their breakups to their planning for the second wedding in Season 7.

Now that they’re back on track, how did Robyn and Juan’s love story begin? Let’s look at Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon’s relationship timeline!