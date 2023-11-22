What Is 'RHOP' Nneka Ihim's Net Worth? Details on the New Girl

The Gist: Nneka Ihim joined RHOP.

She was a lawyer before becoming a businesswoman.

Nneka comes from generational wealth.

As Bravo stars, the Real Housewives of Potomac are used to having their lavish lifestyles questioned. In the case of Nneka Ihim, her successful career has brought immense wealth with it. She is a second-generation immigrant. Both of her parents were born in Nigeria, but moved to the U.S. and Nneka was born in Boston.

Nneka's parents then moved to the Midwest and she grew up in Wisconsin. Nneka stayed in the region for higher education and graduated from the University of Michigan. She had a decorated career as a lawyer before joining the Real Housewives lifestyle.

What is Nneka Ihim's net worth?

After some time practicing law actively, Nneka moved on to a new venture, starting a dating app called Hello Africa. She also spent some time as a news correspondent. Plus, she spent some time working in the Wisconsin State Senate for Judy Robson. Eventually, she married Ikenna Ihim.

Nneka Ihim Lawyer, CEO, Reality star Net worth: $5 million Nneka Ihim is a TV personality and cast member on The Real Housewives of Potomac. She's also a lawyer and the CEO of Hello Africa, which is a company that she founded. Although Nneka comes from generational wealth, she has forged a successful career and business. Birthdate: Sept. 11, 1987 Birthplace: Boston, Mass. Birth name: Nneka Colleen Egbujiobi Father: Leo Egbujiobi Mother: Bridget Egbujiobi Marriage: Ikenna Ihim Education: Mount Saint Michael Academy, Howard University

Nneka Ihim showed off her gorgeous home.

“I just recently closed on a beautiful home in Potomac. My house is five bedrooms, five baths, 6,000 square feet, beautiful deck," Nneka proudly said in Season 8, Episode 2 as she made her bold RHOP debut. Much of the home was still under construction in the episode, but fans got a glimpse behind the scenes.

From the looks of it, the mansion features hardwood floors, white walls, and huge windows. Plus, there's an elegant stone fireplace. The property also has a large backyard. Nneka made it clear that she wasn't a fan of the gold chandelier.

The reality star's bedroom was pretty empty, but Ikenna did make a point to talk about the bathroom plans. He made a big deal about certain conditions for the bathroom so he could spend some peaceful time in the tub.

"You don’t take baths. What are you talking about?” Nneka retorted. “Now that you’ve moved to Potomac you wanna take baths?” Her husband clarified that he did, in fact, want to take up bath time.

As it turns out Nneka is actually no stranger to property ownership. Her family holds property globally which Nneka found out is actually quite the problem... in her opinion.

“I never knew generational wealth was a problem until I got delayed for my closing,” she said. “The mortgage company found out that I had other properties that I failed to list: two lakefront properties in Wisconsin, a property in Florida, two properties in Maryland, we have property in Georgia, and we have several properties in Nigeria, I think.”