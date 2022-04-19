After six seasons on RHOP, Karen became the first Potomac cast member to earn a spinoff for the network. In her two-part special, Karen's Grande Dame Reunion, she, Ray, and their daughter Rayvin, travel to her hometown of Surry County, Va. With her family's help, including her cousins, aunts, and other relatives who live in Surry County, Karen decided on succession plans for the family’s hefty estate.

While speaking with E! News, the Grande Dame said bringing Bravo’s cameras into the estate she grew up on allowed her to show another side of her and her upbringing.