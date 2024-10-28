Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Potomac 'RHOP' Star Karen Huger's Attempt to Have Her DUI Case Denied Didn't Go Well in Court The Grande Dame was arrested in Maryland after appearing intoxicated on her way home from dinner. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 28 2024, 1:38 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Those of us who keep our ears pressed to the Bravo streets knew Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac would be a tough one for one of its OGs, Karen Huger. This season, the Grande Dame faced her co-stars' opinions soon after her March 2024 DUI arrest went public. While Karen hasn't addressed the DUI on the show much and has informed Gizelle Bryant and others they can read all about the arrest if they choose, she has said the case is ongoing.

Season 9 premiered on Oct. 6, 2024, and just several weeks later, an update to Karen's case was made public. The recent news came after her charges and possible sentence for her DUI arrest, were made public.

Karen Huger tried to have her DUI case dismissed in July 2024.

After Karen's DUI arrest, she quickly returned to RHOP to film Season 9. As filming commenced, so did her legal team's attempt to have her DUI case thrown out in court. People reported in October 2024 that Karen filed a motion on July 11, 2024, to "suppress statements and evidence from her DUI arrest, arguing that she incriminated herself during a custodial interrogation without having been read her Miranda rights."

She also stated in the motion that "the evidence seized in this case was obtained as a result of an illegal search and seizure.” “The defendant was told she was not free to leave,” the motion read. “She was not read her Miranda warnings, indicating that the information she would provide them would be used in the filing of criminal charges against her.”

The Grande Dame’s efforts were denied in court days later.

While Karen hasn't been sentenced for her DUI arrest yet, she was charged with several offenses during her arrest, including reckless driving, driving while under the influence, driving while impaired by alcohol, driving with a suspended registration, and failure to notify the administration of a change to her address within 30 days. However, months after her arrest, Karen requested to have the case removed.

On July 25, several days after Karen's initial motion, a Maryland judge opposed the request. The judge stated that, due to a previous Supreme Court ruling, her “roadside investigation” did not require her to be read Miranda rights.

“The defendant’s statements were not obtained as a result of a custodial interrogation because some of her statements were made while Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were treating the defendant for potential injuries,” the opposition stated. “The defendant’s statements made during this time were free and voluntary and were stated out loud while in the presence of police officers.”

The statement continued: “Additionally, statements made after the defendant was examined by EMS personnel were not obtained as a result of a custodial interrogation because the defendant’s subsequent statements were made while the defendant was temporarily detained pursuant to a traffic stop,” it added. "The defendant’s statements should not be suppressed, and the Defendant’s Motion to Suppress should be denied."

The opposition also included a description of what allegedly happened the night of Karen's arrest. The filing stated that, when police pulled Karen over, they found two beers in her Maserati, which they found off the road in a grassy area with its airbags deployed. The filing also alleged that the reality star was "unsteady on her feet, swaying, stumbling, and slurring her speech" at the scene and stated the car smelled of alcohol.

Karen has had a rough time seeing her DUI again on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

While Karen hasn't addressed the details in the opposition publicly, she has admitted multiple times that the DUI wasn't her finest moment. In an October 2024 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she told host Andy Cohen that seeing her DUI arrest through the show's dramatization of the accident was "so painful," mainly because everything (besides the deer Bravo used to insinuate she hit a deer during the accident falsely) was "eerily close."

She also said she was upset seeing how her co-stars reacted to the arrest and said Ashley Darby, who mentioned the DUI was Karen's second, had no room to talk. "I mean, you know I care for these women and all I wanted them to do was be patient and wait because it's an ongoing case," the Grande Dame explained. "But you know Ashley saying what she said — and let's be clear, Ashley needs to be concerned about her relationship with alcohol the way she sucks down the Coronas. I'm just saying."