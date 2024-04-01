Who Is Inc on 'Real Housewives of Potomac' and What Does His Emergence Mean for the Show?

In the glamorous yet tumultuous world of The Real Housewives of Potomac (aka RHOP), a new mystery has captivated fans' attention. As viewers navigate through the drama, the question on everyone's lips is, "Who is Inc?" This enigmatic figure has emerged in the wake of Mia Thornton's recent separation, sparking intrigue and speculation among the show's dedicated audience.

The Rise of Incognito.

Source: Instagram/@datboyinc Mia and Inc on vacation.

Mia Thornton, a standout star on RHOP, recently made headlines with her announcement of a new relationship following her separation from her longtime husband, Gordon. The man in question, known only as Incognito or "Inc," has quickly become a topic of fascination.

Incognito, who co-hosts the syndicated radio series Posted on the Corner alongside DJ Misses, has a history with Mia that dates back to their high school days. The pair rekindled their relationship after Mia's split, marking a new chapter in both their lives and the RHOP narrative.

Incognito's entrance into Mia's life isn't just a personal milestone; it's also set to have ramifications on the show itself. The couple's engagement, announced on Instagram in January 2024, indicates that Inc will likely play a significant role in upcoming seasons. Despite the potential for drama, reports suggest that Incognito has managed to maintain a respectful relationship with Mia's ex-husband, Gordon, even participating in triple dates together.

What to know about Mia's split from Gordon.

The recent news surrounding Mia from Real Housewives of Potomac has captivated fans as she navigates through her separation from Gordon, her husband of 11 years. Opening up about the ongoing process and the emergence of a new relationship in her life, Mia's story is a testament to resilience and the pursuit of happiness amidst personal upheaval.

Mia revealed that the decision to part ways with Gordon came after a long period of contemplation and realization that their paths were diverging. Mia shared insights into her separation, stating, "It was a difficult decision, but we realized that we had grown apart and it was time for me to move forward," per People.

Source: Instagram/@datboyinc Inc and Mia posing on for What Happens Live premier.

Amidst the discussions about her divorce, Mia also took the opportunity to introduce fans to the new man in her life, Incognito, affectionately known as Inc. Her willingness to share this new chapter suggests a readiness to embrace love again and move forward with optimism. Speaking to Bossip, Mia touched on the transition, saying, "Introducing Inc to the world was a big step for me, marking a new beginning."