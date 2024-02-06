'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Goes Public With Her New Boyfriend — Meet Incognito

The love life of Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton’s love life has been a hot topic since she and her ex, Gordon Thornton, split. The couple had been married for 11 years before the news of their divorce. When Mia first joined the series, it was pretty apparent to fans of the show that she was obsessed with being a boss and having money. Her obsession with making appearances and coming off as rich indicated that she may have some gold-digging tendencies. Now, Mia has a new boo; Incognito.

In June of 2023, Mia shared that she and Gordon were separating. In October 2023, Gordon spilled more tea on their marriage, alleging Mia’s infidelity. Gordon shared that he gave her permission to see other men as long as she followed some ground rules. He went on to share that she broke those rules and soon left him for another man. RHOP fans also couldn’t help but notice that the timing of her estrangement from Gordon also aligned with him being ousted from the company run by his family.

Mia is now dating radio host Incognito

Mia's new boo has been identified as a radio personality and host of a show called Posted In the Corner, Incognito. The duo actually met in high school and are allegedly high school sweethearts, and Mia appears to be head-over-heels.

Who Is Mia Thornton's new boyfriend, Incognito?

Incognito is a radio jock and podcast host for a show called Posted In the Corner, which is a hip-hop-focused show where he and his co-host, DJ Misses, interview various stars and musicians in the hip-hop world. Rappers, singers, and Love and Hip Hop stars have all been guests on the podcast, which boasts over 6,000 followers on YouTube. Prior to Posted In the Corner, Incognito worked as a radio DJ in cities like Atlanta, Ga. and Raleigh, N.C.

Mia and Incognito were high school sweethearts.

Mia and Incognito reconnected, and Mia subsequently asked him to be her date at a wedding. Since then, the two have been head over heels for each other. Photos were soon leaked of the pair in an intimate position while out and about. When those photos of them together hit the internet, eagle-eyed readers couldn’t help but notice a massive rock on her finger. The photo sparked rumors that they were not only dating each other but engaged.

Mia Thornton and Incognito are not engaged (yet).