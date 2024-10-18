'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Calls Estranged Husband a "Predator" Amid Divorce

In September 2023, Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton announced her divorce from her husband Gordon Thornton. “I just think it’s just a sequence of events over the past couple of years that put a strain on a marriage,” she said of the split on Watch What Happens Live in December 2023.

Fast forward, and one year later, Mia is sharing more details about what led to the end of her 11-year marriage, and is accusing her estranged husband of being a predator and master manipulator.

Source: Instagram

Mia Thornton claims estranged husband Gordon Thornton groomed her and accuses him of being a predator.

In a long Instagram post, Mia opened up about her marriage and revealed that she met Gordon at the age of 19 when she worked at a Gentlemen's Club in Charlotte. She claims she was "masterminded and manipulated" by her ex into thinking he was a successful businessman. However, when she tried to distance herself from him he would show up at her house unannounced and tell her she would never amount to anything without her.

"This is exactly how the first couple of years went, trapped, confused, yet still found my way through it all," she wrote. Despite outside appearances, Mia went on to reveal that Gordon was having major financial issues and being unfaithful a few years into their marriage. "After walking in on him having sex and making out with a friend of mine in our home I decided that this was not what I wanted nor deserved," she explained, adding that ran back to her current boyfriend INC. "My soon-to-be ex-husband lost his mind, became abusive, and threatened my existence, not knowing or understanding what he was going through."

Source: Instagram

Mia continued, "He shared that he was bankrupt and needed my help. Begged me not to leave him and for us to make it work. With less than gas money in his bank account, I decided to remain in my marriage and help him get back on his feet. Little did I know this would be the first time of many rebuilding episodes that I would have to climb our family out of financial distress."

She went on to detail "many levels of abuse" she experienced, and that it took her over a decade to gain the confidence to "live life on my own terms." Mia ended the note by telling her followers, "I am tired of protecting a predator, one who pays for sexual favors, who preys on young women, and master manipulates them into being his sex slaves."

Mia shares two kids with her ex-husband, and is in a relationship with a new man.

Mia and Gordon welcomed two kids together before their split — a son named Jeremiah and a daughter named Juliana. Mia also has a son from a previous relationship, Joshua. Following their divorce in Season 8 of RHOP, Mia revealed that she was in a new relationship, her high school sweetheart Incognito aka INC.

INC is an Atlanta-based radio host and the couple went Instagram official in January 2024. Following her very candid post about her marriage, followers urged Mia to focus on her family and new relationship moving forward. "Mia it might be time to take a break from TV to deal with all this. The kids are at an age where their classmates and their classmates' parents are seeing this. It's all getting back to them one way or another. However, it's good to see someone finally know their worth but this is a lot.," one person wrote.