Mia Thornton Said on 'RHOP' That Gordon IS the Father of Their Kids — Does He Have More?

In part one of the special, Andy Cohen asked Mia if she thought Inc could be the father of her and Gordon's eldest son, Jeremiah. Mia shared that Inc believed he did, with Ashley Darby replying, "Still?" before the episode ended. The possibility of Gordon not being the father of his and Mia's firstborn was further discussed as the reunion went on. Mia and Gordon's paternity drama has many fans wondering about Gordon's other kids and where his finances stand now that he's back on the market.

How many kids does Gordon Thornton have?

Gordon and Mia met at a strip club charity event in 2003. They were friends for years before finally tying the knot in March 2012. Before their union, they both had a child from previous relationships, making Gordon a biological father of three.

According to Monsters and Critics, Gordon was previously married to a woman named Deborah Poole. During their marriage, they reportedly had one daughter whose age or whereabouts aren't public knowledge.

While we've seen Mia's first child, Joshua, little is known about Gordon's adult daughter, and she's never been on Potomac. However, Gordon and Mia's other two children — Jeremiah, 8, and Juliana, 6 — are often featured on RHOP and on Mia's Instagram accounts.

Amid their separation, Mia has credited Gordon for helping her foster a positive co-parenting relationship for their children. Mia also confirmed during part two of the RHOP Season 8 reunion that Gordon was Jeremiah's biological father, stating they underwent IUI for Mia to get pregnant. "This child is Gordon's child," Mia declared.

Gordon Thornton's net worth, or lack thereof, contributed to his and Mia's divorce.

In addition to denying her current boyfriend fathered her and Gordon's son, Mia stated at the reunion that Inc didn't cause her and her husband's separation. She said Gordon's financial woes ultimately led to her abandoning the marriage, stating Gordon would wake her up at 4 am for business meetings and empty her bank account. "I wake up, and all my money is at zero,' Mia recalled. 'It's controlling, and eventually, a girl has got to do what a girl has got to do."

Mia also said that, despite Gordon being 32 years her senior and having an estimated net worth of $100 million, he was financially "functioning bankrupt," a fact she discovered one year into the marriage. Around the time of their marriage, Mia said she inherited money from her grandparents' death and was now helping Gordon with his finances after he was voted out of his family's business, The Joint Chiropractic, which he and Mia opened in 2013.

Season 8 of Potomac showed Mia and Gordon downsizing from their luxurious Potomac mansion to a 1,500-square-foot rental house. At the reunion, Mia addressed being sued by an apartment in Maryland after Gordon refused to move out and Mia refused to pay the apartment's bill.