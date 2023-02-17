Mia Thornton No Longer Lives in the Potomac Rental House, so Where Is Her New Home?

Change is constant for cast members of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac. For starters, Ashley Darby is on her way to finalizing her divorce from Michael Darby; Gizelle Bryant is rumored to be dating a younger man; and Robyn Dixon’s status as a full-time flute holder is up in the air. Not to mention, The Grand Dame, Mrs. Karen Huger, is taking her live show, An Evening With The Grande Dame and Friends, on tour.

However, social media users have become intrigued by Mia Thornton’s business issues and lifestyle changes — in particular, her new forwarding address. That’s right, Mia has moved out of her rental home in Potomac. So, where does Mia Thornton live now? Here’s everything that we know.

Where does Mia Thornton live now?

On Jan. 5, 2023, Mia took to Instagram to share the news that the Thorntons have moved out of their rental home into a new residence. However, she made it a point not to mention where their new home is located.

“Reverse, reverse. Yes, we MOVED,” Mia wrote. “This was bittersweet as we anticipated living in the big house for at least three years while we decided to build/purchase, continue to rent who knows, but due to unforeseen circumstances, our big space got cut short." She added: "One thing about me, I never stay down for long. Minor setback! Hopefully, we will have the opportunity to show you our new space! Elevator up. Penthouse Living, we return!”

Fans were first introduced to Mia and her family in Season 6 when the Thorntons lived in a penthouse. Interestingly, the family has now decided to downsize and return to their penthouse beginnings. Keep in mind, the Thorntons initially opted not to return to their Season 6 penthouse and settled for new digs instead.

The Thornton family’s decision to downsize appears to be due to business issues.

One thing Housewives viewers appreciate is when the cast lives in the city they’re representing. With many housewives living in nearby cities, such as Gizelle Bryant residing in Bethesda, Md., as opposed to Potomac, some have received shade from fellow housewives and fans.

As such, fans liked the fact that Mia was one of the Potomac girls to actually love in the city. However, it appears that business issues with The Joint Chiropractic have caused the Thorntons to downsize.

“A roof over your head is a blessing. The transparency is refreshing though. Don’t worry, the comeback is always 10 times better than the setback,” one person commented.

