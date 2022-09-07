Karen Huger Said Ray Huger Gave Her Permission to Have “Eye Candy” on ‘RHOP’

In one clip of the RHOP trailer, it becomes clear Karen and Ray will seemingly face marital issues this season. Karen, 59, recently had some “tweaks” done to her body and feels like a new woman. Ray, however, isn’t pleased with his wife’s new features and fears it could affect Rayvin’s body image.

Ray and Karen also discuss being attracted to other people outside their marriage. Karen says in the trailer that Ray said she’s free to look at someone else, but he reportedly draws the line there.