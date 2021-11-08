Mia Thornton’s Candle Line, A Milleon London, Might Cause Drama With Wendy Osefo

The drama that goes down on The Real Housewives of Potomac is always entertaining to follow, and the situation surrounding Mia Thornton's new candle line is the current hot topic. Mia might be the newest addition to the show, but she’s already become a fan favorite — even though she can't count her co-star Wendy Osefo as one of those fans.

Here’s what you should know about Mia's new candle line, the reason she launched it, and where Mia's net worth stands today.