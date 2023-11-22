Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Potomac Meet Nneka Ihim's Husband, Ikenna Ihim, as the Pair Join 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Nneka Ihim and Ikenna Ihim are the new powerful duo on 'The Real Housewives of Potomac.' We're all still getting to know them, but here's details. By Alex West Nov. 22 2023, Published 9:13 a.m. ET Source: INSTAGRAM/@DR_IKENNA

The Gist: Nneka Ihim is married to Ikenna Ihim.

He's an internal medicine doctor.

Nneka is already stirring up drama on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Newcomer Nneka Ihim is making a splash with her entrance to The Real Housewives of Potomac. The lawyer-turned-business owner is flooded with generational wealth and lives a glitzy lifestyle. After earning her degree and spending time practicing law, she launched a dating app which became incredibly successful.

But to be a Real Housewife, you'll need to start with a husband. She checks that box with her marriage to Dr. Ikenna Ihim. Together, the pair moved to the Potomac and began their dazzling reality star life.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: INSTAGRAM/@DR_IKENNA

Who is Nneka Ihim's husband?

Formally, her husband is named Ikenna, but most people just call him Iyke. He got his biology degree at the University of Maryland, College Park, and studied medicine at St. Matthew's University.

Article continues below advertisement

Iyke then spent his residency at Coney Island Hospital before becoming board certified, and then began practicing. However, he wasn't done with academia and returned to school at Davenport University. He received his MBA in healthcare management at that institution.

Unlike Nneka who is a second-generation immigrant, Iyke is first-generation. He was born in Nigeria, just like Nneka's parents. Additionally, he has quite a bit of generational wealth, too. In fact, his dad is a wealthy businessman and even made an attempt into the world of politics.

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to Iyke's reality stardom, he already considered himself an influencer, proudly declaring it in his Instagram bio. On his page, he shares Reels of skits and life as a doctor. Plus, he features his lovely wife quite a bit.

Article continues below advertisement

Ikenna became an advocate for more inclusive medicine.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Iyke was hard at work attempting to both care for those affected and educate the world. He spent time on TikTok reaching communities to better explain what was going on.

He received recognition for his efforts to advocate for my inclusion in medicine, especially addressing where medical professionals often fail the Black community. According to the Nation Online, Iyke hosted live discussions to reach out to a wide audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Firstly, he addressed issues where medical professionals underdiagnose and acknowledge chronic illnesses in Black patients. Iyke helped facilitate a conversation around this issue.

Article continues below advertisement

Secondly, he wanted to reach out to young Black people and encourage them to enter the field of medicine. Iyke was concerned about the way socioeconomic status may prevent some children who dream of being doctors from actually doing so.

Nneka brought the drama right away.

Iyke and Nneka are newcomers to the show, but Nneka is already getting into the catty spirit. In her first episode, she made a dig at Wendy Osefo for using the 'doctor' title. She asked if Wendy was actually a medical doctor, totally starting off on a bad foot with her.