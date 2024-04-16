Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Potomac Gordon Thornton Revealed His Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis on 'RHOP' Reunion At the 'RHOP' reunion, it seemed as if Mia and Gordon Thornton had made amends following cheating allegations and their divorce. By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 15 2024, Published 10:38 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

In June 2023, Gordon Thornton and Mia Thornton announced that they were ending their marriage. The announcement came after after much speculation and rumors that Mia was seeing someone else. Shortly after they announced their separation, Gordon shared a video saying that Mia had cheated on him, which created excitement for the next season of The Real Housewives of Potomac. However, at the reunion, it seemed as if they had made amends and then Gordon shared his bipolar disorder diagnosis.

Joining RHOP in Season 6, Mia made an impression immediately thanks to her boastfulness about the money she and Gordon had at the time. Mia made it seem as if she was one of several voices in charge at The Joint — the chiropractic company owned by Gordon's family. Her peacocking wasn't appealing and rubbed several cast members the wrong way. Viewers also noted the age difference between Mia and Gordon and couldn't help but judge their marriage.

Gordon Thornton revealed his bipolar disorder diagnosis at the 'RHOP' reunion.

In a very emotional moment during part three of the RHOP Season 8 reunion, Gordon revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder two and a half years ago. The moment was both raw and insightful — a welcome reprieve from the lack of resolution seen throughout the reunion's episodes. Gordon's candor was matched by his appreciation of Mia, something that contrasted the sentiments he expressed in the video he put out when they first announced their separation.

Gordon provided insight into his experience with having bipolar disorder.

People who don't have a deep understanding of mental health issues like bipolar disorder are more prone to believing common misconceptions about it, according to NAMI. Gordon gave context into his diagnosis, providing an honest look into his struggles. He shared that he had always felt the symptoms throughout his life and shared the erratic highs of his manic episodes that arose alongside his success. Gordon then expressed love for Mia, who was there for him throughout. He said that she had always been supportive.

Gordon and Mia's marriage ended during Season 8.

Season 8 was a rollercoaster ride for Mia and Gordon, as it began with the couple relocating to a smaller home. Gordon was pushed out of the family business, and the decrease in income hit their marriage hard. Midway through the season, viewers learned that Gordon gave Mia permission to sleep with other people. Viewers were already aware that she was head over heels for Incognito, her high school sweetheart. This may explain why Gordon said she cheated later, as she formed an emotional connection.

