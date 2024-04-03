Is Gizelle Bryant Leaving 'RHOP?' Fans Are Tired of the OG's Mean Girl Ways

If you're a Bravo fan and found Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac unbearable to watch, you're far from alone. Once slated to become one of the top Real Housewives franchises, the show has been taken off its pedestal as slanderous and harmful allegations have replaced the fun shade most tuned in for. As part one of the three-part Season 8 RHOP reunion, the cast's mean-girl behavior isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Many viewers have named Gizelle Bryant one of the main supporters of keeping the high school antics coming. Gizelle's behavior this season, primarily her actions toward Candiace Dillard Bassett at the reunion, could cost the OG her job. Here's why those watching her in action think she shouldn't return to RHOP in future seasons.

Is Gizelle Bryant leaving 'The Real Housewives of Potomac?'

Gizelle has been on RHOP since the DMV-based series premiered on Bravo in 2016. Fans of the Reasonably Shady co-host will be happy to know there's no official word Gizelle is exiting the show anytime soon. While Bravo never officially gives out casting news until a decision is final, we're sure Gizelle would've let it slip that Season 8 was her last.

Although Gizelle's champagne flute is safe for now, her accountability for the role she played in her and Candiace's two-year feud was called into question by fans and Andy Cohen throughout the season. Candiace and Gizelle's beef started when Gizelle accused Candiace's husband, Chris Bassett, of making her "uncomfortable" and forced his way into her hotel room so they could talk.

Chris denied intentionally trying to make Gizelle uncomfortable. Her remarks resulted in several arguments with Candiace, both on the show and on social media. At the Season 8 reunion, Gizelle accused Candiace of either making or "liking" comments that "Gizelle’s an imp [and] the devil. Gizelle is evil [and a] raggedy a--. Gizelle should be fired.'”

Candiace confirmed she meant every word of what she said. The "Drive Back" singer also didn't feel responsible when Gizelle accused her of being the sole reason she received death threats during Season 8. "Everyone up here, I believe, has received some form of a death threat," Candiace said at the reunion. "I think it is dangerous and extremely unfair to conflate me having an issue with her, with her then receiving death threats."

'RHOP' fans threaten to stop watching the show if Gizelle stays after watching her laugh at Candiace's "fake tears."

While we're used to seeing Candiace and Gizelle engage in verbal spats on RHOP, Gizelle's reaction to one of her co-stars' vulnerable moments struck a nerve with viewers at home.

Candiace used the reunion to stress once more how Gizelle's accusations against Chris affected their relationship and Chris's pockets. She said Gizelle's comments cost her husband, a chef, his job. In another scene from the reunion, Andy asks Candiace if she could forgive Gizelle's best friend, Robyn Dixon, despite her vitriol towards Gizelle. Candiace replied by asking for a tissue and began to cry.

As Andy comforted Candiace, Gizelle said, "Not tears!" and proceeded to laugh at her from across the room, cheering "tears, tears, tears!" and stating "them fake tears be coming!" Candiace replied to Gizelle's laughs by telling her co-star, "f--- you," as their co-stars looked on. Gizelle continued cackling until Andy informed her she was being "kinda mean," with her cast replying she was being a "mean girl."

While being a mean girl never got anyone fired from a Housewives show, many believe Gizelle's reaction to Candiace's pain left little to no hope for redemption. Following the reunion's airing on Sunday, March 31, 2024, several fans shared their disgust for Gizelle on social media.

It’s absolutely over for RHOP! No one is saying it here but Lase on TikTok nailed it. @BravoTV has allowed Gizelle Bryant to absolutely ruin the show. It’s beyond repair. @itsellemurasaki @thehausofaaron pic.twitter.com/IxEsTR48sN — Three Plus One Media (@TPOmedia) April 3, 2024

In an April 2024 TikTok video shared by Three Plus One Media on X, formerly Twitter, one fan refused to continue watching RHOP if Gizelle stayed in the cast. She said that for "as light and bright" as Gizelle's skin complexion is, "She has the darkest soul I have ever seen in my life."

Other RHOP watchers, like @skool_boi, will give Gizelle another chance, as Andy and Bravo hold her accountable, referring to her as a "professional victim." Though Gizelle's time as a housewife appears to be safe, she will hopefully shift her mindset if and when she returns for another season.