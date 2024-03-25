Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Potomac Who Was Gizelle Bryant's Dad from RHOP? Get to Know Civil Rights Icon Curtis Graves Gizelle Bryant's dad didn't just leave a big impact on her life — he left a major mark on the world, too. By Alizabeth Swain PUBLISHED Mar. 25 2024, 3:10 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the world of glitz and glamour that surrounds Real Housewives of Potomac, it's the stories of resilience, courage, and profound legacy that truly captivate the audience. One such story is that of Curtis Graves, a civil rights icon and the beloved father of Gizelle Bryant. His recent passing has not only left a void in the hearts of those who knew him but also marks the end of an era of relentless activism and groundbreaking achievements.

So, who was Real Housewives star Gizelle Bryant's dad?

Who was 'RHOP' star Gizelle Bryant's dad?

Curtis Graves's passing in 2023 at the age of 84 has left a notable void in the hearts of many, including his daughter, Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle. Curtis Graves was not only a devoted father but also a monumental figure in the Civil Rights movement. His life and legacy have significantly impacted American history and the fight for racial equality.

Curtis, a pivotal figure in the Civil Rights movement, began his activism in the Jim Crow South, leading peaceful protests to desegregate Houston during his time at Texas Southern University, per Literary Hub. His efforts vaulted him into politics, where he became Texas's first Black representative since the Reconstruction era in 1966, enduring racism yet making significant legislative contributions over six years. In 2015, his civil rights contributions were honored by the United States Congress.

Gizelle took to Instagram to share her grief and commemorate her father's remarkable life after his passing in 2023, stating, "Thank you for being the best dad that a little girl could ever want or need. I will miss you every day of my life."

Who are Gizelle Bryant's kids?

Gizelle has shared much of her personal life with viewers, including her experiences as a mother to three daughters. These young ladies, Grace, and the twins, Angel and Adore, have grown up in front of the camera, transitioning from children into teenagers with distinct personalities and views.

Per Blavity, Grace embarked on her college journey at Florida A&M University, a moment celebrated for its reflection of the family's value on education and independence. Meanwhile, the twins, Angel and Adore, showcased their unique style at their prom and coordinated senior year outfits, alongside celebrating their 16th birthday with a memorable party.