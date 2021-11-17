Michael Burchill Is the Concierge of the Ladies' Dreams on 'RHUGT' — And He's Also a DJ

The $30 million mansion has it all when it comes to amenities, and there are several people working at the sprawling property around the clock to make the trip a once-and-a-lifetime experience for the women.

In the first episode, viewers met the Triton Villa concierge, Michael Burchill, who proved to be a bit of eye candy for some of the single ladies. While Michael is catering to the RHUGT stars' every need in front of the cameras, he actually works as a DJ outside of the show.