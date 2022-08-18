The 'RHODubai' Ladies Paid Homage to the City of Gold with Their Sparkly Reunion Looks

The debut season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Dubai is in full swing, and the six official stars have all bonded, argued with one another, and made up several times over since the show's June 1 premiere.

Before Season 1 comes to an end, the cast members will mention it all — from Sara Al Madani and Caroline Brooks' disagreement about parenting styles, to Caroline Stanbury's newlywed life with Sergio Carrallo (and their baby plans!), to the residual tension from the group trip to Nurai Island — during the first-ever RHODubai reunion.