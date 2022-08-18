The 'RHODubai' Ladies Paid Homage to the City of Gold with Their Sparkly Reunion Looks
The debut season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Dubai is in full swing, and the six official stars have all bonded, argued with one another, and made up several times over since the show's June 1 premiere.
Before Season 1 comes to an end, the cast members will mention it all — from Sara Al Madani and Caroline Brooks' disagreement about parenting styles, to Caroline Stanbury's newlywed life with Sergio Carrallo (and their baby plans!), to the residual tension from the group trip to Nurai Island — during the first-ever RHODubai reunion.
Though the regular season has yet to officially wrap up, the stars have shared glimpses at their reunion looks on their respective Instagram feeds. Fans of the newest Real Housewives franchise, therefore, may be wondering when and where exactly the reunion gathering filmed.
Plus, after getting to see photos of the Snow Queen-esque reunion crown that Caroline Brooks wore, RHODubai viewers may also want to get a closer look at what some of the other reality stars wore on the big day.
Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming multi-part special.
Where and when did the 'RHODubai' Season 1 reunion film?
RHODubai stars Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, Nina Ali, Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks, and Caroline Stanbury, didn't actually stay in Dubai to tape the Season 1 reunion.
Instead, the ladies traveled to New York City to sit with Andy Cohen to discuss the most compelling parts of the freshman season. The cast members, per Today, glammed up and dressed to the nines for the taping on Thursday, July 28.
Andy, who hosts all of the Real Housewives reunions (plus the gatherings for other top programs like Summer House, Married to Medicine, and Southern Charm) also confirmed that the RHODubai conclusion filmed on that date via his Instagram stories — when he shared that his ride to the taping hadn't actually shown up.
In his Instagram stories (per BravoTV.com), which have since disappeared, the longtime Bravo staple chronicled his journey to get to the set.
"When your car doesn't show up for the reunion," he wrote in the caption of a selfie he took while in a taxi on one Instagram story.
The dad of two later shared that he had, thankfully, made it to the set when he posted a photo from his hair and makeup seat. He later confirmed that he was with the RHODubai personalities when he added a photo with question cards featuring the name of the show.
The City of Gold residents dazzled with their first-ever reunion looks.
As fans of the franchise eagerly await a reunion trailer, they can take a look at what the women wore to the Season 1 event (hint: sparkles and jewels were definitely on display for the day).
Sara wore a one-sleeve custom nude gown with rhinestones and feather details. Nina coordinated with Sara by putting on a silver floor-length rhinestone dress. Caroline Brooks mixed the same metal with pearls and white feathers for her gown, which she accessorized with a matching crown.
Besties Lesa and Chanel matched in dramatic and glittery neon looks, while newlywed Caroline Stanbury stood out with the only short number of the group. The former Ladies of London star wore a sheer black minidress with rhinestones that resembled diamonds.
The Brit added a cheeky detail to her look as well — her shoes featured straps with snakes on them.
Now that we know when and where the reunion taped, and what the ladies chose to wear during the gathering, all fans need to see how the drama will play out before Season 1 officially comes to a close.
New episodes of The Real Housewives of Dubai air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream the series on Peacock.