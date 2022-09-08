Who Will Take Care of Queen Elizabeth II's Beloved Corgis in Light of Her Death?

Any dog lover knows it is simply impossible to ban yourself from furry friends for long. After Queen Elizabeth II was gifted two corgi puppies, Fergus (Fergus was a Dorgi, a cross between a corgi and a dachshund, a hybrid breed Queen Elizabeth II herself came up with with her sister Princess Margaret!) and Muick after the death of her husband Prince Philip in 2021.

Queen Elizabeth II also took a cocker spaniel she nicknamed Lissy under her royal wing in February 2022, per the Daily Paws.