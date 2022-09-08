Here Are 15 Queen Elizabeth II Quotes to Celebrate the Legacy That Was Her Life

1. "Everyone is our neighbor, no matter what race, creed, or color."

2. “Religion and culture are much in the news these days, usually as sources of difference and conflict, rather than for bringing people together. But the irony is that every religion has something to say about tolerance and respecting others.”

3. “People are touched by events which have their roots far across the world. Whether it is the global economy or violence in a distant land, the effects can be keenly felt at home.”

4. "We may hold different points of view but it is in times of stress and difficulty that we most need to remember that we have much more in common than there is dividing us."