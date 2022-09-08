Is Queen Elizabeth II OK? Memes Flood Twitter As We Wait for an Update
Update: Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, according to an official tweet from The Royal Family. Members of the royal family, including the queen’s four children, and her grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry, traveled to Balmoral to be with her while she remained under medical supervision. In light of her death, her son, Charles, is now the King of England, and his wife, Camilla, is the Queen Consort.
Talk about a boss! Queen Elizabeth II has held the throne for the last seventy years. Not only was she the longest-reigning female monarch of all time, but she was also one of the longest-reigning monarchs ever.
However, in the past few years, the now 96-year-old regent’s health has been in decline, which unfortunately inspired some ugly death hoaxes to spread. The truth is that while she's faced a handful of health scares — including spraining her back and testing positive for COVID — she's royally conquered them all.
However, Queen Elizabeth II was recently under medical supervision at the Balmoral, her estate in the Scottish Highlands (Her primary residence is Buckingham Palace).
"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," the palace wrote in a statement published on Sept. 8, 2022.
So, how is Queen Elizabeth II doing? As of right now, those are all the details we know. But the internet has already started sharing memes about her current health scare.
Send help!
Queen Elizabeth II has accomplished so much during her 70 years in power. A world without her just doesn't seem fathomable.
She's seen war and peace.
Queen Elizabeth was there through it all.
She's watched the U.S. reach new milestones.
On June 12, 1967, the Supreme Court issued its ruling in Loving v. Virginia, which made interracial marriage legal in the U.S.
It's too soon!
Season 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. is on deck! But hopefully, any jokes about the Queen will be edited out.
A little light humor.
We can only imagine what sporting events of Netflix series she had on her queue.
The waiting game.
It's the equivalent of "it's too early to call," often heard on election night as votes are being counted.
The air is tense.
We don't even want to think about these edits.
Our hearts.
Beautiful, just beautiful. The palace released this photo of the Queen after she met with Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss.
We hope she crossed off all the items on her bucket list.
We hope she's tried everything she's ever wanted to try!