Is Queen Elizabeth II OK? Memes Flood Twitter As We Wait for an Update

Talk about a boss! Queen Elizabeth II has held the throne for the last seventy years. Not only was she the longest-reigning female monarch of all time, but she was also one of the longest-reigning monarchs ever.

However, in the past few years, the now 96-year-old regent’s health has been in decline, which unfortunately inspired some ugly death hoaxes to spread. The truth is that while she's faced a handful of health scares — including spraining her back and testing positive for COVID — she's royally conquered them all.